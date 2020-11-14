You are here

  • Home
  • Hillhouse in talks on developer SOHO China

Hillhouse in talks on developer SOHO China

SOHO China is well-known for its futuristic office buildings. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wm9x3

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Hillhouse in talks on developer SOHO China

  • Talk of deal comes as other Hong Kong-listed companies announce take-private moves
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is in talks to take property developer SOHO China private, said four people with knowledge of the matter, in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion and accentuate a trend in Hong Kong.

Asia-focused Hillhouse has been in discussions with SOHO China over the past few months, said the sources. The husband-wife team of chairman Pan Shiyi and chief executive Zhang Xin owns 64 percent of SOHO China, a mainland company that is well-known for its futuristic office buildings.
A deal for taking the developer private could come after Hong Kong-listed companies have announced take-private deals worth $20 billion so far in 2020, more than double last year’s annual volume, according to Refinitiv data. Undervalued shares were often cited as a reason for such deals.
But with so much cash available with private equity and other long term investors and a dearth of avenues to earn decent returns, average premiums paid by buyers for those deals jumped to 42 percent this year from 34 percent in 2018, as per Refinitiv.
SOHO China’s shares soared more than 40 percent in afternoon trade on Friday after Reuters reported the take-private talks. They ended up 7 percent higher.
Before Friday’s gain, SOHO China had a market value of about $1.5 billion and its shares had slumped 24 percent this year, compared to an 8 percent fall of the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Hillhouse is considering assuming about 18 billion yuan ($2.72 billion) of SOHO China loans as part of its leveraged buyout, said one source. The developer had 33 billion yuan in total debt as of end-June, according to its 2020 interim report.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Deal would mark Hillhouse’s biggest bet on Chinese real estate.

● HK-listed firms announced take-private deals worth $20bn in 2020.

● Average premiums for HK take-private deals rose to 42 percent this year.

The SOHO China talks are at an early stage and subject to change, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.
Hillhouse declined to comment ahead of publication of the story. In a statement later to Reuters, Hillhouse said it “has no interest in the take-private of SOHO China.” SOHO China didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The talks with Hillhouse would be a second shot at going private this year for SOHO China. Blackstone Group walked away from a $4 billion deal earlier in 2020 to take it private. Blackstone declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday.
For Hillhouse, SOHO China would represent its biggest bet on the Chinese real estate market, even in the face of a softening office property market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei, Hillhouse is raising what would be Asia’s largest US dollar-denominated fund targeting $13 billion, and its largest-ever yuan fund of over 20 billion yuan, Reuters has reported.
The deal would be a landmark for Joe Gagnon, the former Warburg Pincus veteran Hillhouse hired earlier this year to lead its real estate investment team built from scratch.
Founded in 1995 by Pan and Zhang, SOHO China went public in Hong Kong in 2007. The developer has been scouting buyers for its prime commercial property assets for the past two years as the founders looked to shift their focus to overseas markets. However, talks have failed so far mainly on price, said two of the people.
Buying the company is simpler than acquiring its properties individually and would provide Hillhouse with more certainty in completing a transaction, said one of the people.

Topics: Soho china

Related

Business & Economy
China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice
Business & Economy
G20 Summit to show leaders can unite to solve ‘chaotic’ problems: Argentine envoy to KSA

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice

Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong. (Supplied)
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice

  • Scientists have said that the tests on cold-chain foods and packaging also detect dead fragments of the virus, meaning that positive results do not indicate the disease is viable and can infect humans
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The WHO says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low, but China has repeatedly sounded alarms after detecting the virus on packaging of products ranging from German pork knuckles to Ecuadorian shrimp, triggering disruptive import bans.
China, which has used drastic measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, this week tightened restrictions requiring “full coverage” testing and disinfection of imported foods, following a smattering of positive samples detected on beef, pork and seafood.
The country has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Beijing argues that such measures are needed prevent the import of the virus, which has been largely contained domestically. A seafood market in the central city of Wuhan is widely believed to be the origin of the pandemic that emerged late last year and has now killed more than 1.25 million people.
The clampdown has caused upheaval in parts of China’s cold chain logistics network and sparked grumbling among diplomats in Beijing that the effort is politically driven, with critics saying the measures are unnecessary.
Last week, cold chain facilities in the northern city of Tianjin were shuttered when a 38-year-old frozen food worker who tested positive for the virus was linked to a shipment of frozen German pork knuckles.
“We can’t import any seafood as our warehouses have not finished rectification work yet,” said an importer of seafood and fruit in Henan. “It started in October and it has been over a month now and I don’t expect it would be finished by the end of the year.”
While scientists say the chances of infection from frozen food are low, Chinese authorities say two dock workers in Qingdao caught the virus last month from the packaging of frozen cod — an assertion that some experts have questioned.

FASTFACT

China has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Outside China, frozen foods are rarely implicated in virus tracing efforts. In August, a New Zealand cold storage worker tested positive, but frozen food was later ruled out as the source by health authorities.
Scientists have said that the tests on cold-chain foods and packaging also detect dead fragments of the virus, meaning that positive results do not indicate the disease is viable and can infect humans.
“People should not fear food, food packaging or delivery of food,” Mike Ryan, of the WHO’s emergencies programme, said in August. “There is no evidence the food chain is participating in transmission of this virus.”
That advice hasn’t deterred authorities in China, where food processing hubs and markets have been a recurrent vector for reported outbreaks.
China’s tightened cold chain guidelines call for “complete elimination” and “strict refusal of entry” of any products suspected of contact with the virus.
The rules require routine disinfection, including of inner and outer packaging, and blanket testing of imported goods. Exporters whose products test positive face a week-long ban.
“If it’s contaminated they return the whole of the food packaging. That’s their right, but I don’t think that’s very necessary. A decontamination process is already sufficient”, said Jin Dong-Yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong Kong.
Import hubs such as Beijing and Guangzhou have urged a halt to imports from countries that are severely affected by the outbreak.
A diplomat in Beijing who did not want to be identified said they believed China’s campaign is political: “In China authorities have managed to bring it under control but foreign health authorities haven’t, and it shows the problems in governance abroad.”
Positive tests from seafood and meat products have sparked public fear about imported food.
“The pandemic is raging overseas, so it’s better for authorities to be strict with these rules,” said the Henan importer.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Update
Business & Economy
G20 finance chiefs back measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic in poorest nations
Business & Economy
Turkish lira notches weekly gains of 12% on cenbank’s new look

Latest updates

Hillhouse in talks on developer SOHO China
China’s COVID controls put frozen food imports on ice
Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Italy return
What We Are Reading Today: Metazoa
Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.