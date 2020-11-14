You are here

South Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

This picture taken on September 26, 2020 shows guests standing in front of the underground music club MWG. (File/AFP)
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmitted and 39 imported. More than 65% of the locally transmitted cases were from Seoul and Gyeonggi province, a densely populated region near the capital.
South Korea began fining people who fail to wear masks in public on Friday as it reported 191 new coronavirus cases, with daily infections continuing to creep higher.
President Moon Jae-in urged authorities and local governments to raise their awareness of the spread of the coronavirus, reinforcing thorough supervision of safety guidelines such as mandatory mask wearing.
“As we are the point where there are increased travel and meetings, it would be difficult to maintain the current quarantine stage” of the nation’s social-distancing scheme, Moon said in a Facebook post.
“If we lower our guard and disregard quarantine measures, our jobs and daily lives would be put at risk, and greater damage and suffering may come,” Moon added.
People caught without masks in public venues, including nightclubs, malls, theme parks and hair salons, face fines of up to 100,000 won ($90), while the operators of those places could pay up to 3 million won in fines.
Four South Korean soccer players and one staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing the Korea Football Association, adding that none of them is showing symptoms.
The latest daily tally was up from 191 a day before, taking the country’s total number of infections to 28,338 with 492 deaths, according to the KDCA.
The government is in final talks with global drugmakers over potential COVID-19 vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60% of its population this year.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

HANOI, Vietnam: US President Donald Trump skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts on Saturday, the third year in a row that the US is being represented at a lower level.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Trump regretted he was unable to attend the online summit with the 10-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations but stressed the importance of ties with the region.
“At this time of global crisis, the US-ASEAN strategic partnership has become even more important as we work together to combat the coronavirus,” O’Brien said in remarks at the opening ceremony, which was livestreamed to ASEAN members watching from their respective countries.
Trump attended the ASEAN summit in 2017, but sent only representatives during the last two meetings. A special summit with ASEAN that he was supposed to host in Las Vegas in March was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump is busy with challenging the results of the Nov. 3 presidential race won by Democrat Joe Biden, insisting he was the victim of election fraud. Most countries have acknowledged Biden’s victory.
The White House said in a statement that O’Brien will also represent the US at an East Asia virtual summit later Saturday with ASEAN as well as China, Japan and South Korea. Despite Trump’s absence, it said ASEAN remains central to his vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” Washington’s strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
China’s sway in the region is set to expand with a massive free trade agreement that will be inked Sunday. The pact, which will cover almost a third of the world economy, includes the ASEAN nations, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
India backed backed out of the plan last year and it does not include the United States, despite America’s $2 trillion in trade with the region.
In his remarks Saturday, O’Brien touted ASEAN as the fourth-largest trading partner for the US, with trade reaching over $354 billion dollars last year.
“We deeply appreciate ASEAN partners’ efforts to keep the key supply chains open, factories operating, and PPE flowing,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment used to protect against the coronavirus.
He noted that the US had contributed $87 million to combat the coronavirus in Southeast Asia, including providing American made ventilators and PPE.
“The United States has your back and we know you have ours,” he added.

Topics: ASEAN Summit Donald Trump Vietnam

