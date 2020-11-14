You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths returns to April levels

Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths returns to April levels

The total death toll has reached 11,326. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywj59

Updated 14 November 2020
AP

Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths returns to April levels

  • The health ministry also reported 3,045 new confirmed cases among people presenting symptoms
  • Turkey has been under criticism for only releasing the number of symptomatic cases in its figures since late July
Updated 14 November 2020
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish health ministry statistics show 93 people died in one day of COVID-19 amid a surge in infections, bringing the daily death toll to numbers last seen in April.
In figures released late Friday, the health ministry also reported 3,045 new confirmed cases among people presenting symptoms. Turkey has been under criticism for only releasing the number of symptomatic cases in its figures since late July and the total number of confirmed infections is unclear.
The figures also show an upward trend in the number of critically ill patients. The total death toll has reached 11,326.
Turkey lifted temporary weekend lockdowns in late May and reopened travel, restaurants and other businesses. Officials have been urging people to stay at home but new restrictions so far have been limited to curtailing the movement of senior citizens in Istanbul and Ankara, closing businesses at 10 p.m. and banning smoking in crowded public places across the country.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
US criticism of religious freedom in Turkey stirs debate
Special
Middle-East
Iran and Turkey ‘losers’ in emerging new Middle East order, say analysts

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

  • The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
AFP

SAQQARA: Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient treasure trove of more than a 100 intact sarcophagi, the largest such find this year.
The sealed wooden coffins, unveiled on site amid fanfare, belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt.
They were found in three burial shafts at depths of 12 meters (40 feet) in the sweeping Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.
Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy wrapped in a burial shroud adorned with brightly colored hieroglyphic pictorials.
Saqqara is the burial site of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The huge find came just over a month after archaeologists in the area found 59 other well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins dating back more than 2,500 years ago.
“Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents. It is a treasure,” Antiquities and Tourism Minister Khaled Al-Anany said at the unveiling ceremony.
“Excavations are still underway. Whenever we empty a burial shaft of sarcophagi, we find an entrance to another.”
More than 40 statues of ancient deities and funerary masks were also discovered, he said.
They will be distributed among several museums in Egypt including the yet-to-opened Grand Egyptian Museum at the Giza plateau.
The minister attributed the flurry of discoveries in Saqqara to extensive excavation works in recent years.
Another discovery in the vast necropolis is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, he added.
Archaeologists also hope to find an ancient workshop for manufacturing wooden coffins for mummies soon, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Egypt hopes archaeological discoveries will spur tourism, a sector which has suffered multiple shocks ever since a 2011 uprising up until today’s coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt invites countries to resume tourism in fightback against travel slump
Middle-East
Egypt to trial New Administrative Capital next year

Latest updates

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi
India virus surge continues in New Delhi
Sotheby’s teams up with Fai Khadra on contemporary auction
Dutch golf star Anne van Dam joins Saudi deep diver Mariam Fardous to explore Kingdom’s coral reefs
Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.