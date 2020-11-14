More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

LONDON: More than half of Muslim members of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party question its leaders’ ability to tackle Islamophobia, a new survey has found.

The study, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN), revealed that 55 percent of Muslim members said they do not “trust the leadership to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”

A further 59 percent, including supporters outside the party, said they do not feel “well represented by the leadership.”

The survey also found that more than a quarter of Muslims have experienced Islamophobia within the party.

About 48 percent of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively.”

The survey also found that 44 percent think that Labour is failing to take Islamophobia “seriously.”

Labour has said it will meet with the LMN to find a solution to the “scourge” of Islamophobia.

“We thank the LMN for this important report, as well as their work to ensure our Muslim members are represented, included and heard,” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement.

“Islamophobia has no place in our party or society and we are committed to rooting it out. We look forward to working with the LMN to implement their recommendations.”