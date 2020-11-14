More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

You are here

The world celebrated news this week about major advances in the hunt for vaccines against the coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

  • In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19
  • Experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities
PARIS: More than 1.3 million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19, although experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities.
New cases and deaths are accelerating again as a second wave of infections strikes Europe and the United States.
Nearly one in five deaths occurred in the US (244,345), while Brazil was the next most affected country measured by deaths (164,737), then India (129,188), Mexico (97,624) and Britain (51,304).
The world celebrated news this week about major advances in the hunt for vaccines against the coronavirus, but a top WHO expert warned in an interview with AFP that disinformation and public distrust will render them useless against the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

  • Over 25% of Muslims say they have experienced Islamophobia within the party
  • Nearly half of Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively”
LONDON: More than half of Muslim members of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party question its leaders’ ability to tackle Islamophobia, a new survey has found.
The study, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN), revealed that 55 percent of Muslim members said they do not “trust the leadership to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”
A further 59 percent, including supporters outside the party, said they do not feel “well represented by the leadership.”
The survey also found that more than a quarter of Muslims have experienced Islamophobia within the party.
About 48 percent of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively.”
The survey also found that 44 percent think that Labour is failing to take Islamophobia “seriously.”
Labour has said it will meet with the LMN to find a solution to the “scourge” of Islamophobia.
“We thank the LMN for this important report, as well as their work to ensure our Muslim members are represented, included and heard,” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement.
“Islamophobia has no place in our party or society and we are committed to rooting it out. We look forward to working with the LMN to implement their recommendations.”

Topics: British Labour Party Ali Milani Islamophobia

