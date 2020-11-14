You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive

Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive

Lebanese Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim visited Damascus after a trip to Washington as part of efforts to free US citizen Austin Tice. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pq64

Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive

  • US citizen Austin Tice is thought to be held in Syria
  • The trip to Damascus came after he visited Washington where he met with the national security adviser
Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

AMMAN: Lebanese Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim visited Damascus after a trip to Washington as part of efforts to free US citizen Austin Tice, who is thought to be held in Syria, Lebanese broadcaster al Jadid reported on Saturday.
Ibrahim told al Jadid he went on a two-day visit to Damascus and was in regular contact with Tice's mother to tell her that he would continue to work on her son's "file".
"I won't stop working on this subject and I promised Tice's mother whom I met in Washington and am in daily touch with on the phone," he told the broadcaster.
US President Donald Trump has adopted the case of the freelance journalist and former US Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012.
Abbas said the trip to Damascus came after he visited Washington last month where he met with national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
A Trump administration official on Oct.18 confirmed a newspaper report that a White House official travelled to Damascus earlier this year for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of Tice and another US citizen.
The trip was the first time such a high-level US official had met in Syria with the isolated government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in more than a decade.
Syria erupted into civil war nearly a decade ago after Assad in 2011 began a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule. 

Topics: Lebanon

Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months

Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months

  • A Tunisian diplomatic source said 20,000 Tunisians were currently in Libya
  • Dozens of travelers began to cross when the frontier opened at midday Saturday
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

RAS JEDIR: Travelers began to cross between Tunisia and Libya again on Saturday after a seven-month border closure due to novel coronavirus restrictions was lifted.
The closure at the end of March had a severe impact on trade between the two countries and left Libyans and Tunisians stranded on either side of the frontier.
A Tunisian diplomatic source said 20,000 Tunisians were currently in Libya.
Dozens of travelers began to cross when the frontier opened at midday Saturday, an AFP correspondent at the border said.
Many Tunisians travel to Libya for work, while Libyans go regularly to Tunisia for medical treatment.
Informal trade between the two countries supports thousands of families in southern Tunisia.
Air links with Libya are due to resume Sunday, according to the Tunisian transport ministry.
Tunisia had reopened its borders at the end of June, allowing travel from Europe during the tourist season, but had kept them closed to neighboring Libya and Algeria.

Topics: Tunisia Libya Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives
Update
Middle-East
Libya talks set December 2021 date for elections

Latest updates

Donald Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims
Tunisia-Libya border reopens after seven months
Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll
Saudi Arabia announces 16 more COVID-19 deaths
Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.