India virus surge continues in New Delhi

Vendors selling decorations for Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, wait for customers at their stalls in a market area in New Delhi on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
An employee of a sweet and savoury shop arranges packets of sweets decorated as firecrackers for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kolkata on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
Indians wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crowd a market during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
Roadside vendors display garlands of marigold flowers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on a street in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
A vendor packs color powder used to make decorations for Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, as he waits for customers in a market area in New Delhi on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
A policemen, right, helps traditional drummers who have travelled from villages hire a taxi to be dropped at a worship venue for performance ahead of Hindu festival Kali Puja, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
India virus surge continues in New Delhi

  • New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state
  • The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali
NEW DELHI: India's overall tally of new coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday, but officials were watching a surge of cases in the capital that comes as people socialize during the festival season.
India's Health Ministry reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours and 520 deaths. Of those, 7,802 new cases were reported in New Delhi, with 91 deaths.
India’s has seen 8.7 million infections since the pandemic began — the second-most in the world — but daily new infections have been on the decline from the middle of September. The county has also seen more than 129,000 virus deaths.
New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday.
COVID-19 beds in government-run hospitals are nearly full and the availability of intensive care unit beds with ventilator support in the city has reached an all-time low, according to the government data. The New Delhi government has said that cases are projected to rise to nearly 12,000 daily by the end of November.

More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

More than 1.3 million coronavirus deaths worldwide: AFP tally

  • In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19
  • Experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities
PARIS: More than 1.3 million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
In total, there have been at least 1,303,783 deaths for 53,380,442 declared cases of Covid-19, although experts say the official data is likely to capture only a fraction of the number of total infections and fatalities.
New cases and deaths are accelerating again as a second wave of infections strikes Europe and the United States.
Nearly one in five deaths occurred in the US (244,345), while Brazil was the next most affected country measured by deaths (164,737), then India (129,188), Mexico (97,624) and Britain (51,304).
The world celebrated news this week about major advances in the hunt for vaccines against the coronavirus, but a top WHO expert warned in an interview with AFP that disinformation and public distrust will render them useless against the pandemic.

