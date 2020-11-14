You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan to provide ‘irrefutable evidence’ India sponsors militant groups

Pakistan to provide ‘irrefutable evidence’ India sponsors militant groups

1 / 3
Pakistan's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs the media during a joint press conference with military spokesman regarding on-going tension between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
2 / 3
Pakistan's military spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar briefs the media during a joint press conference with the FM regarding on-going tension between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
3 / 3
Pakistan's military spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar briefs the media while FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi listens during a joint press conference regarding on going tension between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on Nov. 14, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzqzj

Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

Pakistan to provide ‘irrefutable evidence’ India sponsors militant groups

  • Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in Pakistan
  • A dossier of evidence would be shared with the United Nations and other international agencies, Qureshi said
Updated 14 November 2020
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies that India, its neighbor and arch rival, is involved with militant organizations on its soil, Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors violent groups in Pakistan — claims India has always denied — but Saturday’s announcement at a press conference in the capital Islamabad provided a heightened level of detail and specific accusations.
“We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media alongside the spokesperson for the country’s military.
A dossier of evidence would be shared with the United Nations and other international agencies, he added.
Reuters sent India’s foreign ministry a statement from the media wing of Pakistan’s military detailing the allegations but it did not respond to request for comment.
India not only denies interfering in Pakistan but accuses Islamabad itself of supporting militants who launch attacks in India and fight in Indian-controlled portion of the disputed territory Kashmir, a claim Pakistan denies.
The accusations come at a time of heightened tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors after at least 10 civilians and five security personnel were killed in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control, the de facto border in Kashmir on Friday.
Pakistan’s foreign minister and military said that India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency was operating a network of agents and training camps through its diplomatic missions in Afghanistan who were financing, training, and equipping militants operating inside Pakistan.
They said they had obtained documents that showed New Delhi had met with and funded members of the Pakistani Taliban, as well as Baloch insurgent groups from the southern province of Balochistan who have claimed responsibility for attacks on Chinese interests as part of an effort to sabotage China’s $65 billion Belt and Road investment plan in Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan India militant groups

Related

World
India virus surge continues in New Delhi

Flooding turns towns, cities in Philippines into ‘ocean’

Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Flooding turns towns, cities in Philippines into ‘ocean’

  • Typhoon Vamco’s impact a ‘summation of all wrongs done to environment’
Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Days of heavy rains brought by Typhoon Vamco and the monsoon-inundated Cagayan Valley in the northern Philippines have turned parts of the region into an “ocean,” officials said on Saturday.

At least 37 people have died, with 22 injured and 15 others missing after Typhoon Vamco (local name Ulysses) cut a swathe through the main island of Luzon on Friday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The Cagayan province has been the worst hit.

“If you come to Cagayan now, it’s like an ocean. You won’t see the river,” Gov. Manuel Mamba said during a radio interview on Saturday.

“This is the first time for so many years that we have experienced this kind of flooding,” he said, adding that ordinarily floodwater “would reach up to 11 meters” in the province, but this time “it went as high as 13.1 meters.”

Cagayan is one of five provinces that constitute the region, with Cagayan Valley designated as Region 2.

While not directly hit by Vamco, the valley accounted for 20, or more than half of the deaths, from the typhoon while about 343,202 people have been impacted in the region.  

The NDRRMC gave the breakdown of affected localities in Cagayan Valley as 21 municipalities and the city of Tuguegarao in Cagayan province, 22 municipalities and three cities in Isabela, 15 municipalities in Nueva Vizcaya, and five municipalities in Quirino. 

Mamba cited multiple factors for the flooding in the province, including the “denudation of forests due to illegal logging, a saturation of soil caused by recent storms,” and the release of water from the Magat Dam.

“We were prepared. We anticipated this, so we had preventive, even forced evacuation. But we did not anticipate how enormous the volume of water (would be that poured into Cagayan),” he said. 

During a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Mamba said that “no typhoon signal was hoisted over the province” since Vamco entered the country on Wednesday. 

The floodwaters that submerged Cagayan came from its neighboring provinces of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, and Ifugao, according to the governor.

“Our big problem is the denudation of our forests ... The forests are abused here both on the Cordillera and the Sierra Madre side. And then the heavy siltation of our riverbeds,” Mamba said, adding that what had happened in Cagayan “was a summation of all the wrongs that were done to the environment.”

Besides not dredging the Cagayan River, Mamba said that the national go-green program had failed, with unabated illegal logging despite a total ban.

“I think all the sacrifices and sufferings we are experiencing now should serve as a lesson to all of us here and it should also open the eyes of the national government,” Mamba said. 

He added that addressing environmental concerns should be an inter-regional initiative.

“We have long been saying that (Cagayan) is the most disaster-prone province in the north, now here it is, and the city of Tuguegarao is the most disaster-prone city not only in the country but even worldwide. So this is it. This is just the start of the worst . . .”

With the region flooded for the third consecutive day, several residents remained trapped on rooftops with rescuers unable to reach them on small boats. 

Several turned to social media for help.

Mamba, however, assured the public that both the local and national government were “doing everything to rescue them.”

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), responding to calls for help from affected residents, said that it had sent personnel and assets to the areas in Cagayan Valley.

“All resources of these units are being used to rescue and provide relief to stricken individuals and communities in Cordillera Administrative Region and Region 2 (Cagayan Valley),” an AFP statement said.

The Coast Guard, police, and Bureau of Fire Protection are also involved in the rescue operations.

“We call on everyone to hold on to safety. Help is on the way. And help will come,” said Navy Capt. Jonathan Zata, chief of the AFP public affairs office.

Topics: Philippines Typhoon Vamco

Related

World
Philippines scrambles to rescue thousands after Typhoon Vamco
video
World
Typhoon Vamco triggers worst floods in Philippine capital for years

Latest updates

Flooding turns towns, cities in Philippines into ‘ocean’
Suu Kyi’s party wins big in Myanmar polls
Tiny paintings that look at the bigger picture
What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel
Abu Dhabi deploys distancing AI as airports adapt to pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.