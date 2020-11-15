You are here

UK film industry in rude health despite virus horror

Pinewood, which has played a key role in the James Bond films, and other world-renowned studios in the UK are enjoying big growth. (AFP)
AFP

  • The sector has adapted quickly to the demands imposed by the pandemic
LONDON: Far from being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, Britain’s film and television industry is enjoying a blockbuster run thanks in large part to a surge in online streaming.

Attracting global production teams to spectacular landscapes, gothic castles and state-of-the-art studios in the UK, the nation’s film industry has enjoyed big growth in recent years — also thanks to tax breaks.

From blockbuster movie franchises such James Bond and Star Wars to the hit US series “Games of Thrones,” Britain has a long history of filming international hits despite enduring some lean times.

“The UK screen industries are a huge success story and a big contributor to the cultural economy of Europe,” said Gary Davey, chief executive of Sky Studios. 

“We have a wealth of talent right across the UK, both on-screen and off-screen. I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Davey told AFP.

US-owned broadcasting group Sky is pressing ahead with new multi-billion-dollar facilities in Hertfordshire, north of London — already home to long-standing Elstree studios, or “Britain’s Hollywood.”

Even if the real Hollywood continues to dominate, the British film sector is by no means a small player, employing about 140,000 people and generating billions of pounds for the economy annually.

Bollywood is also a big fan.

“The UK is historically a preferred shooting location for a lot of Indian films,” said Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

“The UK is a very shooting-friendly location. Not only is there support and facilitation available for production but also you get support in key areas such as trained crew, equipment, actors and post-production.”

Malhotra praised the UK’s response amid the pandemic.

“The UK government and its departments have moved quickly and supported us, especially where production is concerned, which has made the UK even more attractive now,” he said.

Tuning in to the sector’s importance, the government authorized at the start of July — as the UK was exiting its first lockdown — the resumption of filming “Mission Impossible 7,” while allowing crews quarantining exemption.

Culture minister Oliver Dowden, whose parliamentary constituency Hertsmere is home to Elstree studios, even contacted “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise to reassure him.

In general, the UK film industry got back to work quickly after the end of the first lockdown, while it has been allowed to keep the cameras rolling during the second enforcement being endured by much of the country.

“The vast majority of our shows both in the UK and internationally are now back up and running,” said David McGraynor, chief operating officer at ITV Studios.

Davey said that since resumption, Sky has split production into various close-contact groups.

“The very few cases of COVID we have seen on set have all been contained very quickly, proving that this method of pooling teams together is working.

“Productions can take a little longer, but it’s actually the pre-production work and planning that now takes up more time,” he noted.

Davey said the sector has adapted quickly — “reimagining storylines and using new technology such as remote editing to deliver shows on time and on budget.”

“One thing that our industry is good at is innovation,” he added.

The COVID pandemic is boosting already popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, in part owing to the temporary closures of cinemas worldwide.

These two US entertainment giants are among a group of companies helping to expand Britain’s studio network.

Sky Studios Elstree is due to open in 2022 on a site close to the existing Elstree Studios, where many of “Star Wars” movies have been filmed, as well as global hits including “Indiana Jones,” “Superman” and “The Shining.”

Also in 2022, US group Blackhall is set to open new studios west of London. The capital’s Shepperton studios has struck an agreement with Netflix, broadcaster of “The Crown” — the hit series chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pinewood, which has forged a partnership with Disney, is expanding its site most famous for its key role in the 007 films and also wants to open it up to the public by offering attractions.

“We have all these incredible opportunities,” Adrian Wootton, CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission, told a recent conference.

“They’re not stopping because of COVID. In fact, the appetite for doing them is even greater, notwithstanding the challenges we’ve recently experienced.”

UK production spending hit £3.7 billion ($4.8 billion) in 2019, more than half for cinema.

“If we can harness that content boom, we could get from three billion to six billion pounds” by 2024, he predicted.

Topics: UK film industry Pinewood

Turkish competition board hits Google with $25m fine

Updated 14 November 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish competition board hits Google with $25m fine

  • The decision comes amid growing government control of Internet in the country
Updated 14 November 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Google has been hit with a 196.7 million Turkish lira ($25.6 million) fine by the Turkish Competition Board as part of an investigation against the company.

The decision comes amid growing government control of Internet in the country.

The California-based tech giant, which has an office in Turkey, allegedly violated fair competition rules and abused its dominant power in the market through advertising.

Google was also slapped with another 98.3 million Turkish lira fine earlier this year for deploying “aggressive competition tactics.”

Sarphan Uzunoglu, an academic, said: “Google algorithms are both an indication and the most critical actor in the transformation of changing consumer behaviors. Google is a company which has the capacity to determine which goods and services are accessible globally and how.

“With Google Adsense and Google Adwords being used globally, they also dominate the digital advertisement market. We often underestimate one thing: Google has an impact that almost means that Internet equals Google.”

However, attention has turned to the Turkish record on dealing with tech companies.

But, Uzunoglu said, the European Commission also fined Google last year for abusive practices in online advertising, after the company used its dominance to prevent websites from using brokers other than its own advertisement platform.

“It is inevitable that countries monitor Google’s uncontrolled steps as the most powerful actor in the global digital oligopoly. Google’s advertisement strategy has also under EU scrutiny,” he added.

Google is accused of breaching the law by complicating search results in the content services market by placing text ads at the top of organic search results. Therefore, some companies do not show up in searches if they do not generate advertisement revenue for Google.

The tech giant can lodge an appeal against the judgment in the next 60 days.

The company was also fined 98 million Turkish liras by Turkish authorities in September 2018 for violating fair competition law, by prioritizing certain dealers over others under its advertisement space.

Ussal Sahbaz, an Istanbul-based technology expert, said the decision is “unprecedented worldwide.”

“Traditionally, Turkey follows EU decisions about technology companies. However, this time Ankara seems to have become a leader among emerging countries by cornering Google,” he told Arab News.

Experts doubt that the move is related to a Turkish strategy to open a space for Google’s rival, Russian tech company Yandex, as the latter is expected to soon leave the Turkish market.

“For Google, the amount of this fine is insignificant. However, Turkish authorities will release their reasoned decision in a month,” Sahbaz said.

Turkey’s competition authority has given Google six months to fix the problem and terminate its “unfair” advertisement strategy.

According to Sahbaz, Google will be reluctant to abide by the restrictions because they could set a precedent for its operations in other emerging countries.

“However, at the end of the day, there is a risk of a complete shutdown for Google in Turkey. So, I expect some middle compromise will be reached between the parties,” he added.

Topics: Turkey Google

