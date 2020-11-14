Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours

DAMMAM: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality has carried out almost 500 field inspection tours in the region as part of its monitoring of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.
The checks were conducted with the oversight of relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary protocols were in place to protect the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The inspections resulted in few violations — nine for noncompliance with preventive measures and three for congregation in commercial markets.
Authorities have also stepped up the sanitization of public sites, markets and streets to prevent the spread of the disease.
The municipality sanitized 757 sites in the region, using 146,226 liters of disinfectants, with the participation of hundreds of environmental workers. It also removed 7,286 tons of waste and 3,816 cubic meters of rubble and waste, with the participation of 9,390 workers.
