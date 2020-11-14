Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours

Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided the “Tanaqqol” app for pilgrims to reserve electric vehicles and carts via smartphones to perform Tawaf and Saee between Safa and Marwah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The application enables pre-booking and reduces crowding at points of ticket sales and handing over of carts, which achieves social distancing among pilgrims.

It allows users to pay online or with cash on receiving the carts, and the service is provided round the clock. It also deals with applications electronically, ensuring a quick response. The procedures to apply electronically via the application require the registration of the following: Name, the citizen’s national identity card or iqama number for the residents, and mobile phone number. Beneficiaries receive a text message that they should verify, specifying the time and date, as well as the name of cart users.

Up to now, 2,000 people have benefited from the application.