Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province conducts health inspection tours

Photo/SPA
  • The municipality sanitized 757 sites in the region, using 146,226 liters of disinfectants, with the participation of hundreds of environmental workers
DAMMAM: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality has carried out almost 500 field inspection tours in the region as part of its monitoring of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.
The checks were conducted with the oversight of relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary protocols were in place to protect the health and safety of Saudi nationals and residents, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The inspections resulted in few violations — nine for noncompliance with preventive measures and three for congregation in commercial markets.
Authorities have also stepped up the sanitization of public sites, markets and streets to prevent the spread of the disease.
The municipality sanitized 757 sites in the region, using 146,226 liters of disinfectants, with the participation of hundreds of environmental workers. It also removed 7,286 tons of waste and 3,816 cubic meters of rubble and waste, with the participation of 9,390 workers.

Topics: Eastern Province

Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

The application enables pre-booking and reduces crowding at points of ticket sales and handing over of carts. (SPA)
  • Up to now, 2,000 people have benefited from the application
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided the “Tanaqqol” app for pilgrims to reserve electric vehicles and carts via smartphones to perform Tawaf and Saee between Safa and Marwah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The application enables pre-booking and reduces crowding at points of ticket sales and handing over of carts, which achieves social distancing among pilgrims.
It allows users to pay online or with cash on receiving the carts, and the service is provided round the clock. It also deals with applications electronically, ensuring a quick response. The procedures to apply electronically via the application require the registration of the following: Name, the citizen’s national identity card or iqama number for the residents, and mobile phone number. Beneficiaries receive a text message that they should verify, specifying the time and date, as well as the name of cart users.
Up to now, 2,000 people have benefited from the application.  

 

Topics: Makkah Umrah

