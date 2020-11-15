You are here

UN-led Libya talks enter final day

The chairman of the Libyan political accord committee, member of the High Council of State Bachir El Haouch (L), and the member of the founding committee of the Libyan constitution Abdelmonem El Sherif, hold a press conference on the UN-led Libyan talks, in Tunis, on November 14, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 15 November 2020
AFP

  • The political talks in neighboring Tunisia bring together 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent a broad range of constituencies
  • Observers have criticized the way they were chosen and cast doubts over their clout in Libya
AFP

TUNIS: A week of UN-led talks on Libya were set to conclude on Sunday, the latest phase in renewed efforts to end a decade of conflict in the North African country.
The political talks in neighboring Tunisia bring together 75 delegates selected by the UN to represent a broad range of constituencies, but observers have criticized the way they were chosen and cast doubts over their clout in a country where two administrations are already vying for power.
The UN said Friday that the delegates had agreed to hold national elections on December 24 next year, without specifying whether these would be presidential, parliamentary or both.
The Tunisia talks were also meant to produce a temporary executive to govern in the interim, providing services to a country battered by economic woes and the coronavirus pandemic as well as the conflict.
The meetings came in parallel with military talks earlier in the week to fill in the deals of an October cease-fire deal that formally ended over a year of fighting between forces backing rival administrations.
The UN’s former envoy to Libya and the architect of the current UN process, Ghassan Salame, told AFP on Friday he had higher hopes than ever for peace, citing “an accumulation of positive factors.”
But observers remain wary, noting the numerous previous deals that have failed to bring an end to the war.
Libya has been riven by conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi, with an array of militias filling the vacuum and civilian bodies struggling to impose their authority.
Oil-rich Libya is now split between a government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. Those sides are backed by an array of local militias, as well as regional and foreign powers.
Khalifa Haftar, who was backed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to seize Tripoli in 2019.
But after a year of bloody stalemate on the edges of Tripoli his forces were repelled by pro-unity government forces boosted by Turkish military support.
That led to a formal cease-fire deal in October.
Elected Libyan officials called Saturday for a constitution to be approved before national elections are held, without challenging the date of the polls.

Topics: Libya UN political talks

Independents win Lebanese university elections

Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Independents win Lebanese university elections

  • AUB dean: Students ‘harbor anger toward system that governs their country’
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Student elections in Lebanese universities have always been an indicator of political parties’ ability to attract the new generation to their ranks.

But the triumph of independents in recent elections at the American University of Beirut (AUB), the Lebanese American University, St. Joseph University and Notre Dame University — Louaize suggests that something has changed.

“There’s a major shift in students’ mindset and in the issues they find pressing. They harbor anger toward the system that governs their country,” Dr. Talal Nizameddin, the AUB’s dean of student affairs, told Arab News. Students have described the results of these elections as historic.

Political parties “have lost students’ confidence in them,” Dr. Ziad Abdel Samad, social affairs expert and former secretary-general of the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections, told Arab News.

The parties “are unable to reach” students, he said, “either due to the absence of on-campus life in universities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or due to the changing mindset of the youth, who are monitoring the role of parties in power, their corruption, and the economic and social crises they led the country to.”

He added: “The biggest question remains: Is this shift among university students an indication of a shift in the mindset of all the Lebanese? Meaning, will the independents or partisans win if parliamentary elections are held?”

Mohammed Mansour, the Progressive Socialist Party’s youth commissioner, told Arab News: “The revolution and protests have weakened all parties in Lebanon without exception. But the revolution hasn’t presented a clear, consistent program that guarantees a transition toward real change.”

During last year’s street protests, the civil movement resulted in the formation of a new student movement that, according to Abdel Samad, “hasn’t yet matured to the level of a party, but rather is trying to play the role of an alternative.”

He added: “This new movement expresses itself through secular student clubs, some of which are left-wing and others liberal. The traditional parties are no longer able to convince educated generations, so these secular clubs are starting to become successful.”

Topics: American University of Beirut Lebanon

