LONDON: Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.
Of the new cases, 57 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in Yanbu, 23 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah, 9 in Hufof and 6 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 340,304 after 357 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after 16 more people died.
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
https://arab.news/pjuut
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
- A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 340,304
LONDON: Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.