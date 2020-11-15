You are here

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded. (File/AFP)
  • A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 340,304
LONDON: Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.
Of the new cases, 57 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in Yanbu, 23 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah, 9 in Hufof and 6 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 340,304 after 357 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after 16 more people died.

KSRelief sends relief packages to flood and COVID-19 victims in Pakistan’s Sindh province

KSRelief sends relief packages to flood and COVID-19 victims in Pakistan’s Sindh province

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief ) on Saturday launched a project to distribute 7,000 food baskets, weighing 287 tons, to families in need in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

The inauguration ceremony in Islamabad was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the representative of Pakistan’s National Natural Disaster Management Authority, Mohammed Idrees Mahsud, and KSrelief director in Pakistan, Dr. Khalid Al-Othmani.

In a press statement, Al-Malki said that the project will distribute food baskets to 42,000 individuals who have been affected by the heavy rains and floods and the coronavirus in seven regions across Sindh, in accordance with the directions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mahsud thanked King Salman on behalf of the Pakistani government and people and stressed the Kingdom’s continuous support for his country.

This project is part of the Saudi aid provided for brotherly and friendly countries and people in times of crisis and distress.

 

 

