Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

KSRelief sends relief packages to flood and COVID-19 victims in Pakistan’s Sindh province

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief ) on Saturday launched a project to distribute 7,000 food baskets, weighing 287 tons, to families in need in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

The inauguration ceremony in Islamabad was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the representative of Pakistan’s National Natural Disaster Management Authority, Mohammed Idrees Mahsud, and KSrelief director in Pakistan, Dr. Khalid Al-Othmani.

In a press statement, Al-Malki said that the project will distribute food baskets to 42,000 individuals who have been affected by the heavy rains and floods and the coronavirus in seven regions across Sindh, in accordance with the directions of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mahsud thanked King Salman on behalf of the Pakistani government and people and stressed the Kingdom’s continuous support for his country.

This project is part of the Saudi aid provided for brotherly and friendly countries and people in times of crisis and distress.