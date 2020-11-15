You are here

Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul's Bosporus Strait

A fire engulfs Vanikoy Mosque, a historic wooden mosque, in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The Vanikoy Mosque is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. (AP)
Turkish firefighters try to put out the blaze from the sea as a fire engulfs Vanikoy Mosque, a historic wooden mosque, in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP)
A firefighter looks at the damage at Vanikoy Mosque, a historic wooden mosque, in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP)
Updated 15 November 2020
AP

  • Istanbul's Fire Department tweeted the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were ongoing
  • The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret
ISTANBUL: A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul caught on fire Sunday and Turkish firefighters put out the blaze, working from both land and sea.
The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Videos showed heavy smoke pouring from the structure.
Istanbul's Fire Department tweeted the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were ongoing. The firefighters prevented the fire from reaching a forest behind the mosque and the neighboring houses that line the Bosporus. They were aided by the coast guard.
The mosque is a wooden structure with a single minaret. The cause of the fire was not yet determined and the city's governor said an investigation had been launched.

Iran says opposition leader tested positive for coronavirus

Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
AP

  • ILNA said a person close to the family confirmed the couple had contracted the virus, but that they were in good condition
  • Daily death tolls in Iran have spiked to their highest-ever levels in recent weeks
TEHRAN: An Iranian opposition leader who ran in a disputed 2009 presidential election and his activist wife have tested positive for the coronavirus while under house arrest, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported Sunday.
The report came as authorities announced a stricter two-week lockdown set to begin Saturday for some 100 cities and towns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Daily death tolls in Iran have spiked to their highest-ever levels in recent weeks.
Mir Hossein Mousavi lost the 2009 race to former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Allegations of vote-rigging sparked huge protests, leading to a wide-scale crackdown on dissent.
Mousavi and his wife Zahra Rahnavard have been under house arrest since 2011 in the capital, Tehran. They both endorsed President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric, ahead of his successful 2013 run for office.
ILNA said a person close to the family confirmed the couple had contracted the virus, but that they were in good condition and receiving the necessary care. The report said the two were tested after they began feeling symptoms.
During their house arrest, Mousavi and Rahnavard are reportedly allowed occasional visits from their family and certain close political friends.
Rouhani, already under fire from hard-liners over Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal, faces criticism from reformists for not freeing the pair as promised in his 2013 and 2017 campaigns. The terms of their house arrest have loosened in recent years.
Iran has been struggling to fight the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 762,000 confirmed cases. It has seen over 41,400 deaths and 558,800 recoveries.
Starting this Saturday — the first day of Iran’s workweek — only medical centers, grocery stores and other “necessary production sectors and necessary services” would be allowed to remain open, Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei said. Governmental workplaces would operate with only one-third of their employees.
The restrictions would be implemented in some 100 high-risk localities designated “red status” that have a high number of confirmed cases and deaths.
Rabiei said the lockdown could be extended beyond two weeks if it fails to get the virus under control.
The government had recently resisted shutting down the country in an attempt to salvage an economy cratered by unprecedented American sanctions, which effectively bar Iran from selling its oil internationally. The Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018 after withdrawing from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Earlier this week, authorities ordered a month-long nightly business curfew in Tehran and 30 other major cities and towns, asking nonessential shops to keep their workers home. Still, enforcement in the sprawling metropolis remains a challenge.

