Britain’s Prince Charles attends German remembrance ceremony

Britain's Prince Charles (R) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to a wreath laying ceremony on national Memorial Day at the Neue Wache in Berlin, on November 15, 2020. (AFP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2ndL) and his wife Elke Buedenbender (R) welcome Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at their arrival at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, on November 15, 2020. (AFP)
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives with her husband Britain's Prince Charles for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP)
Britain's Prince Charles (2ndL), Prince of Wales and Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall pose for a picture next to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and his wife Elke Buedenbender (2ndR) prior a meeting at the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, on November 15, 2020. (AFP)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Britain's Prince Charles, center right, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, center left, at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP)
  • Britain and Germany were enemies in World Wars I and II, but have since forged close diplomatic, economic and military ties
  • Wearing masks and the customary remembrance poppy, Charles arrived in Berlin with his wife Camilla
BERLIN: Prince Charles is attending ceremonies on Germany’s traditional day of remembrance Sunday, seen as part of Britain’s diplomatic outreach to Europe’s biggest economy days before a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal with the European Union.
Wearing masks and the customary remembrance poppy, Charles arrived in Berlin with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, late Saturday, where they were welcomed by Britain’s new ambassador, Jill Gallard, who tweeted that the prince was a “true friend of Germany.”
Britain and Germany were enemies in World Wars I and II, but have since forged close diplomatic, economic and military ties.
The royal couple were received Sunday by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace. The palace was built in the late 18th century by Prince Augustus Ferdinand of Prussia, to whom Charles is distantly related through his family’s German line.
Charles and Camilla will observe the traditional wreath laying ceremony at Berlin’s Neue Wache. Originally designed as a site to commemorate those who died in the Napoleonic Wars it is now Germany’s Central Memorial for the Victims of War and Tyranny.
Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son is scheduled to later deliver a speech at a memorial event in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament.
The heir apparent has visited Germany more than 30 times since 1962, both in an official and private capacity, according to British officials, most recently in 2019.
Charles’ latest trip comes as Britain and the EU remain locked in difficult talks over a post-Brexit trade deal. There is growing anxiety that Britain may find itself without favorable access to its biggest trading partner when a transition agreement with the EU expires at the end of the year.
Steinmeier, who was Germany’s foreign minister when Britain held a referendum on Brexit in 2016 before assuming the largely ceremonial role as head of state a year later, has in the past dismissed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s efforts to renegotiate existing agreements with the EU.
Charles, 72, is exempt due to the diplomatic nature of his trip from Germany’s rules requiring him to go into quarantine on arrival from Britain. The prince has himself recovered from a coronavirus infection in March.

  • ‘It’s not over until the fat lady sings,’ protester tells Arab News
WASHINGTON DC: The French-American urban designer Pierre L’Enfant, who drew the basic blueprint for the US capital, wanted Washington DC’s architecture to reflect the most profound principles of the then-nascent American democracy.

The US Capitol was separated from the Supreme Court by Constitution Avenue, and from the White House by Pennsylvania Avenue, the state where the constitution was born, thus literally setting in stone the pillars of “separation of powers” and “checks and balances.”

But what was once thought of as a self-evident truth in American political life is now itself in the balance.

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election. While concession is said to be the only safeguard of American unity, it was not written in the constitution. The founding fathers left it to the moral character of the losing candidate.

Admitting defeat is an intimate decision, made throughout history by losing candidates at the moment the campaign manager enters the room and informs them of their loss.

The concession speech is the only move that can tame the anger of millions of the losing candidate’s supporters. It asks them to magnanimously join the winning side so political life can go on.

It was hard not to think of this underlying reality as thousands of Trump supporters flocked to the streets of the capital to contest the election result, a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

They chanted for Trump, falsely asserting that the vote was stolen, repeating similar claims and complaints by the president and his campaign.

Protesters arrived from all over the US. Caravans drove for long hours from Texas, Arizona and Florida. Some took the plane from Washington and California.

Young Pennsylvanians shared the four-hour ride into the city. Kentucky, Oklahoma, Maine, Michigan and Tennessee: They were all represented in the crowds.  

They held up giant signs calling ballots “fake” and Democrats “liars,” and accusing the latter of engaging in tyranny and “constitutional travesty.” Biden, according to them, is “looting America,” and for that his “days are numbered.”

The throng of Trump loyalists were delighted as the president’s motorcade wormed its way through them on his way to his golf course in nearby Virginia.

The protesters then headed to the Supreme Court, and shouted at the highest court in the land that “Trump won.”

An anti-abortion woman who was holding a picture of an 11-week-old fetus chanted with her group that “God won” and “Jesus has won in Trump.”

Over 90 organizations nationwide took part in the protests. White nationalists and other far-right groups did attend, looking like a militia about to invade the State Capitol, but they were not armed.

A pro-Biden young woman called to passersby: “Hi losers! Nice to meet you, losers!” She provoked some back and forth, with one man joking with her: “You’re as good as Biden at drawing crowds.” She was standing by herself.

Another Biden supporter held a sign saying “Trump is over,” but he offered the Republican crowd “free hugs” and “no hard feelings.”

There was a collective rehashing of all the fears that were stoked during this year’s election campaigns.

Donning a Make America Great Again hat and draped in the national flag, Denise from Texas quoted the Book of Ecclesiastes: “A wise man turns to the right. A fool to the left.”

She told Arab News: “There’s some fraud that has been noted in major media … Any fraud in our election is too much fraud. It’s a slippery slope.”

She added: “We don’t want socialism. We have people here from the (former) Soviet Union who are crying for people to listen to what socialism really means. Investigate. Google Venezuela, the Soviet Union, Kosovo.”

A broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly, with no more than the usual minor hiccups.

The issues that Trump’s campaign has been raising are typical in every election: Problems with signatures, secret envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, and the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost.

With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, election experts agree that none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome. But Anna from Virginia told Arab News: “It’s not over until the fat lady sings.”

