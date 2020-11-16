You are here

Ministers praise virus efforts ahead of G20

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  Cooperation will continue to support economic recovery globally
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has successfully shifted global priorities towards combating the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit, Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi has said.
Al-Qasabi said that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the summit is a unique opportunity to reflect on the Kingdom’s position on the international stage. In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, the minister said that Saudi Arabia focused, through its presidency, on working with G20 countries to support the global economy and restore growth, recovery and mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic.
“The main objective of Saudi Arabia’s presidency is ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All’ by enabling people to live decent lives, work and prosper, protect the planet, as well as harness innovations to shape new horizons for sharing the benefits of innovation and technological progress,” he said.
The minister added that the Kingdom led many initiatives that contributed to addressing the pandemic and reducing its impacts. The schemes also accelerated the recovery process by allocating more than $21 billion to health systems and the search for a vaccine, Al-Qasabi said.
Joint cooperation and coordination will continue to support economic recovery around the world, the minister said. “The countries of the G20 will do everything necessary to reduce the economic and social harm of the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability and enhance the ability to cope with changes according to the directives issued by the leaders of the G20 countries.”
Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the ministry activated its initiatives as part of the National Transformation Program, including the Health Performance Program, Mawid (Appointment) app, Sehhaty app, 937 Health Center, Wasfati (Prescription) system and others. The initiatives have contributed to improving health services, meeting the needs of citizens and achieving their desires in line with the health goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Al-Rabiah said.
The Kingdom also took effective and early steps in containing the pandemic through cooperation with the international and regional community, he said.

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

  A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom with 16 individuals reported to have died in the past 24 hours
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health said that it has achieved its goal of raising community awareness about the importance of flu vaccine inoculations.
Minster of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that 1 million flu vaccines were given in 2016, and more than 5 million in 2020.
Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, announced at Sunday’s press briefing that cases in the Kingdom were stable but that there had been a 7 percent spike in the number of critical care patients.
He said that a recent spike in the number of cases in Madinah were due to gatherings that did not adhere to precautionary measures and health protocols, especially large gatherings. Madinah recorded 23 cases on Sunday and numbers there have been fluctuating for weeks, at times leading to the city having the highest number of daily recorded cases.
Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.

FASTFACT

The total number of infected people in the Kingdom reached 353,255.

With Sunday’s confirmed cases, the total number of infected people in the Kingdom reached 353,255. Of the new cases, 57 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in Yanbu, 23 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah, 9 in Hofuf and 6 in Dammam.
There are currently 7,294 active cases, 810 of which require critical care. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 340,304 after 357 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom with 16 individuals reported to have died in the past 24 hours.
A total of 44,855 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours as the Kingdom continues its fight against the COVID-19 infection.

Topics: Coroanvirus

