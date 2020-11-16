Ministers praise virus efforts ahead of G20

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health said that it has achieved its goal of raising community awareness about the importance of flu vaccine inoculations.

Minster of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that 1 million flu vaccines were given in 2016, and more than 5 million in 2020.

Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, announced at Sunday’s press briefing that cases in the Kingdom were stable but that there had been a 7 percent spike in the number of critical care patients.

He said that a recent spike in the number of cases in Madinah were due to gatherings that did not adhere to precautionary measures and health protocols, especially large gatherings. Madinah recorded 23 cases on Sunday and numbers there have been fluctuating for weeks, at times leading to the city having the highest number of daily recorded cases.

Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.

With Sunday’s confirmed cases, the total number of infected people in the Kingdom reached 353,255. Of the new cases, 57 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in Yanbu, 23 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah, 9 in Hofuf and 6 in Dammam.

There are currently 7,294 active cases, 810 of which require critical care. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 340,304 after 357 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom with 16 individuals reported to have died in the past 24 hours.

A total of 44,855 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours as the Kingdom continues its fight against the COVID-19 infection.