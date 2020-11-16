What We Are Reading Today: Singular Sensation by Michael Riedel

This is the extraordinary story of a transformative decade on Broadway, featuring gripping behind-the-scenes accounts of shows such as Rent, Angels in America, Chicago, The Lion King, and The Producers that changed the history of the American theater.

Singular Sensation serves as a follow-up to Michael Riedel’s well-received Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Riedel, the longtime columnist for the New York Post, has crafted an impressive career of providing insights and tantalizingly juicy bits about the New York theater scene.

“Broadway is good at comebacks,” writes Riedel.

Riedel “presents the drama behind every mega-hit or shocking flop, bringing readers into high-stakes premieres, fraught rehearsals, tough contract negotiations, intense Tony Award battles, and more,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“From the bitter feuds to the surprising collaborations, all the intrigue of a revolutionary era in the Theater District is packed into Singular Sensation. Broadway has triumphs and disasters, but the show always goes on,” said the review.

It said Reidel’s “love for Broadway is apparent in the energy and research that powers this book.”

“Riedel shows us how shows get made and contracts are negotiated.”