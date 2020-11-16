You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Singular Sensation by Michael Riedel

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 15 November 2020
Arab News

This is the extraordinary story of a transformative decade on Broadway, featuring gripping behind-the-scenes accounts of shows such as Rent, Angels in America, Chicago, The Lion King, and The Producers that changed the history of the American theater.

Singular Sensation serves as a follow-up to Michael Riedel’s well-received Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

Riedel, the longtime columnist for the New York Post, has crafted an impressive career of providing insights and tantalizingly juicy bits about the New York theater scene. 

“Broadway is good at comebacks,” writes Riedel. 

Riedel “presents the drama behind every mega-hit or shocking flop, bringing readers into high-stakes premieres, fraught rehearsals, tough contract negotiations, intense Tony Award battles, and more,” said a review in goodreads.com. 

“From the bitter feuds to the surprising collaborations, all the intrigue of a revolutionary era in the Theater District is packed into Singular Sensation. Broadway has triumphs and disasters, but the show always goes on,” said the review. 

It said Reidel’s “love for Broadway is apparent in the energy and research that powers this book.”

“Riedel shows us how shows get made and contracts are negotiated.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel

Updated 15 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel

Updated 15 November 2020
Arab News

Assiduously researched and deftly narrated, The Fabric of Civilization tells the story of the world’s most influential commodity.

The Fabric of Civilization is a history about the far-reaching influence that textiles have had on the world. 

Author Virginia Postrel “synthesizes groundbreaking research from archaeology, economics, and science to reveal a surprising history,” said a review in goodreads.com. “Both extensive historical research and master storytelling makes this book a hidden art.” 

An award-winning journalist, an opinion columnist for Bloomberg and the author of three previous books, including The Substance of Style, Postrel specializes in sharp, informed commentary on broad subjects. So it’s a surprise to find very little opinion in The Fabric of Civilization. Instead, the book is, as she puts it, an “exploration originated in wonder,” said Dana Thomas in a review for The New York Times. 

Thomas added: “At times, Postrel loses her way — and, in turn, us. She explains the mechanics of cloth construction like a scientist,
and includes diagrams, in case we don’t get it.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

