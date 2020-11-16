You are here

Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

Updated 16 November 2020
  • CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction
RIYADH: At least 60,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided in public locations across Saudi Arabia as part of a Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative.
Hospitals, malls, public parks and the Two Holy Mosques will be among locations to get free Wi-Fi access, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The initiative includes free access to the public Wi-Fi network for each service provider for up to two hours per day in a number of Saudi cities.
CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction.

Ministers praise virus efforts ahead of G20

  • Cooperation will continue to support economic recovery globally
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has successfully shifted global priorities towards combating the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit, Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi has said.
Al-Qasabi said that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the summit is a unique opportunity to reflect on the Kingdom’s position on the international stage. In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, the minister said that Saudi Arabia focused, through its presidency, on working with G20 countries to support the global economy and restore growth, recovery and mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic.
“The main objective of Saudi Arabia’s presidency is ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All’ by enabling people to live decent lives, work and prosper, protect the planet, as well as harness innovations to shape new horizons for sharing the benefits of innovation and technological progress,” he said.
The minister added that the Kingdom led many initiatives that contributed to addressing the pandemic and reducing its impacts. The schemes also accelerated the recovery process by allocating more than $21 billion to health systems and the search for a vaccine, Al-Qasabi said.
Joint cooperation and coordination will continue to support economic recovery around the world, the minister said. “The countries of the G20 will do everything necessary to reduce the economic and social harm of the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability and enhance the ability to cope with changes according to the directives issued by the leaders of the G20 countries.”
Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the ministry activated its initiatives as part of the National Transformation Program, including the Health Performance Program, Mawid (Appointment) app, Sehhaty app, 937 Health Center, Wasfati (Prescription) system and others. The initiatives have contributed to improving health services, meeting the needs of citizens and achieving their desires in line with the health goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Al-Rabiah said.
The Kingdom also took effective and early steps in containing the pandemic through cooperation with the international and regional community, he said.

