Updated 16 November 2020
Dr. Razan Baker of Saudi Arabia has been appointed chairperson of the International Bowling Federation’s (IBF) Women in Sport Committee by IBF President Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah.
Baker currently serves on the Saudi Bowling Federation (SBF) board. She is also director of international communications for the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.
Growing up in a family of sports enthusiasts, Baker followed her dream of becoming a sports columnist for Arab News. Noticing the limited number of sports role models for young women in Saudi Arabia, she embarked on an initiative to support Saudi women bowlers. With the support and guidance of President of the SBF Bader Al-Alshaikh, she is working to further develop women’s sporting skills so that they may play at the international level.
A breakthrough in this initiative came in 2019 when, for the first time in Saudi sports history, the SBF sent a women’s team to compete at the World Bowling Women’s Championships in Las Vegas. Baker served as the team manager. Over the past two years, the SBF has more than quadrupled its athlete membership, an achievement realized through the outstanding work that the federation has done to support women in sports.
Sheikh Talal said: “Baker has been a big part of this success and therefore her appointment to lead the IBF’s Women in Sport Committee was not a difficult decision. I and the IBF executive board look forward to working with her in the future to champion our female athletes to the next level.”
Baker will lead a team of committee members in establishing strategies that advocate for the increased participation of female athletes in bowling and in leadership positions within the IBF and its member federations.

Topics: Who's Who

RIYADH: At least 60,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided in public locations across Saudi Arabia as part of a Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative.
Hospitals, malls, public parks and the Two Holy Mosques will be among locations to get free Wi-Fi access, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The initiative includes free access to the public Wi-Fi network for each service provider for up to two hours per day in a number of Saudi cities.
CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction.

Topics: Wi-Fi Vision2030 Vision 2030

