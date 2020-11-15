Saudi minister inaugurates Housing Voluntarism Center

RIYADH: Saudi Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail on Sunday inaugurated the Housing Voluntarism Center in Riyadh, to promote the community participation of individuals and institutions, improve the services provided for housing development beneficiaries and provide housing solutions in a safer, more organized and more effective manner. The center was inaugurated in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Majid bin Abdul Rahim Al-Ghanimi. Al-Hogail said that the center represents an important step in the context of voluntary and charitable work and praised the efforts of relevant authorities and parties aiming to promote societal development aspects and activate the partnership between the governmental sector, represented by the ministries of housing and human resources and social development, and the regions’ secretariats, society members, the private sector and the nonprofit sector.

He said Vision 2030, represented by the housing program, has shed light on the importance of promoting the role of the non-profit sector and increasing its contribution.

The housing sector has lately seen a fruitful participation by individuals, associations and the social responsibility program in the private sector, to support thousands of eligible families.

Al-Hogail said the center aims to improve the quality of voluntary work to enable more individuals and organizations to participate in sustainable housing development in an effective manner throughout the Kingdom.