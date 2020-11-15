You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi minister inaugurates Housing Voluntarism Center

Saudi minister inaugurates Housing Voluntarism Center

Al-Hogail said that the center represents an important step in the context of voluntary and charitable work. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxk9g

Updated 16 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi minister inaugurates Housing Voluntarism Center

  • Al-Hogail said the center aims to improve the quality of voluntary work to enable more individuals and organizations to participate in sustainable housing development
Updated 16 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail on Sunday inaugurated the Housing Voluntarism Center in Riyadh, to promote the community participation of individuals and institutions, improve the services provided for housing development beneficiaries and provide housing solutions in a safer, more organized and more effective manner. The center was inaugurated in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Majid bin Abdul Rahim Al-Ghanimi. Al-Hogail said that the center represents an important step in the context of voluntary and charitable work and praised the efforts of relevant authorities and parties aiming to promote societal development aspects and activate the partnership between the governmental sector, represented by the ministries of housing and human resources and social development, and the regions’ secretariats, society members, the private sector and the nonprofit sector.
He said Vision 2030, represented by the housing program, has shed light on the importance of promoting the role of the non-profit sector and increasing its contribution.
The housing sector has lately seen a fruitful participation by individuals, associations and the social responsibility program in the private sector, to support thousands of eligible families.
Al-Hogail said the center aims to improve the quality of voluntary work to enable more individuals and organizations to participate in sustainable housing development in an effective manner throughout the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Housing Ministry Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia backs Egypt’s digital future, crafts with $6.4m grant
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 16 November 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

  • CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction
Updated 16 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: At least 60,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided in public locations across Saudi Arabia as part of a Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative.
Hospitals, malls, public parks and the Two Holy Mosques will be among locations to get free Wi-Fi access, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The initiative includes free access to the public Wi-Fi network for each service provider for up to two hours per day in a number of Saudi cities.
CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction.

Topics: Wi-Fi Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Corporate News
STC offers free Wi-Fi to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium spectators
Saudi Arabia
Saudi technology commission holds dialogue session for World Telecommunication day

Latest updates

Oman to launch country’s first satellite in 2024
Egypt unveils latest archaeological finds
Syria’s veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies — state TV
Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly
Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan exits recession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.