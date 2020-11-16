‘Jewels of Emirates’ show to debut in Sharjah

The emirate of Sharjah is gearing up for hosting the first edition of the “Jewels of Emirates” show, the first 100 percent Emirati exhibition for jewelry, gold, silver, pearl, precious stones, luxury watches, and perfumes.

In a statement, the Expo Centre Sharjah announced that the event will be held from Nov. 25 to 28 under the theme “Let your jewelry speak for you.” It will be held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the participation of a large number of UAE companies, which will showcase their latest traditional and modern gold and diamond lines and trends.

Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, SCCI chairman, said: “Organizing this event comes as part of the efforts to create various platforms to stimulate the movement of sales and trade at the local level, after being affected by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, by sponsoring and launching a series of specialized exhibitions across the emirate, after Sharjah Executive Council’s decision on the resumption of exhibitions and conferences that are held under the umbrella of government institutions and sectors.”

Al-Owais added: “These efforts come in line with the SCCI’s strategy aimed at creating initiatives that will achieve economic sustainability and develop the national economy. They are also aligned with the wise vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and ruler of Sharjah to achieve economic diversification, which is a key pillar in Sharjah’s economic policy, by supporting the local economy and enhancing its competitiveness. This consolidates Sharjah’s position as a leading economic hub for doing business in various sectors.”

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, director general of SCCI, said: “The SCCI is always keen to launch innovative initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah’s economy, meet the needs of the private sector, and contribute to the sustainable development of various sectors.”

Al-Awadi referred to Expo Centre Sharjah’s accumulated experiences to adapt to various changes, adding that the event, which is targeting local manufacturers and merchants, will stimulate domestic tourism by attracting consumers from the various emirates of the country.

“The ‘Jewels of Emirates’ show will have an impactful role in revitalizing gold, silver, and jewelry trade, supporting local industries, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global hub for this industry, and enticing visitors through attractive deals and offers and valuable prizes,” said Saif Mohammad Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.