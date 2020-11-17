You are here

Nike and Saudi National team reveal new kits

The kit features a green Nike swoosh. (Supplied)
DUBAI: The Saudi National team collaborated with Nike to create the latest home and away kits for the 2020-2021 season.

Saudi Arabia’s cultural icons, such as the Arabian falcon and the palm date tree, are featured in grey on a white base with the signature Nike swoosh in green. The kits, which are paired with green shorts and white socks, were first debuted during a friendly game with Jamaican National team on Nov. 14

“The Saudi National team is competing in another round of matches to qualify to both the 2023 Asian Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in this new Nike kit and we hope that it will bring us luck and victory. We look forward to forge new achievements and victories with this kit, just like the Saudi team has done many times before,” Saudi football player Salem Al-Dawsari said.

Topics: Nike Saudi Arabia Saudi National Team

