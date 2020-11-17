You are here

Team Dimmock vaults to top after 1st round in Saudi Ladies Team International

37 teams are battling it out over three days to win the Saudi Ladies Team International. (Supplied)
Annabel Dimmock during the first round of the Saudi Ladies Team International. (Supplied)
Sanna Nuutinen of Finland leads the Saudi Ladies Team International individual scoring. (Supplied)
Updated 17 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

Team Dimmock vaults to top after 1st round in Saudi Ladies Team International

  • Sanna Nuutinen (-6) leads individual competition ahead of Johanna Gustavsson (-5)
  • Jenny Haglund makes first ever hole-in-one in professional golf tournament in Saudi Arabia
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Team Dimmock (Golf Saudi 4) on Tuesday raced to the top of the leaderboard after the first round in the Saudi Ladies Team International golf tournament at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Captained by England’s Annabel Dimmock, the team put together an opening-day effort of 17-under par in benign conditions to open a one-shot lead over Team Nuutinen (Saudi Golf 2) in the four-team, two-to-count competition.

Sharing the stage with Team Dimmock was Sweden’s Jenny Haglund who became the first player, male or female, to post a historic hole-in-one at the testing par 72 layout on the Red Sea coast. Haglund shot her ace with a perfect swing with a 5-iron from 153 yards on the par-3 11th.

Dimmock had her friend, Charlotte Thompson, on the team with Stina Resen of Norway the third professional – and it helped that their amateur partner and Golf Saudi chief operations officer, Ed Edwards, knew the golf course, as they returned a first round total of 127 (63-64).

Team Dimmock, among the early starters, highlighted its collective 127 card with an eagle and 18 birdies overall including a 6-iron to within inches of the cup by Thompson on the iconic seaside No. 16. A bogey on 11 was their only dropped shot on the day.

“I think this format is going to suit our game. We don’t have the scorecards sometimes, but we got a lot of birdies. We just had fun out there,” Dimmock told Arab News after their round. “There was a lot of wind this morning. It was quite chilly. I think it’s come back to the normal wind now.

“Good start. I’m looking forward to having fun over the next two days. Obviously, we’re just gonna try more of the same and keep going for the birdies.

“We just appreciate being out here and having fun. It’s an amazing place. This (golf course) is one of the best outside this year. And yes, we’re just happy to be here. The sunshine. And there’s not much going on at home,” she added.

Captain Sanna Nuutinen of Finland shot to the top of the individual leaderboard on 6-under 66 while helping her team to a 128 total. With her on the team were professionals Katja Pogacar of Slovenia and Maria Palacios of Peru, with Hassan Ali Reza the fourth and amateur player.

“To be honest, I drove the ball better last week and today was a struggle off the tee,” said Nuutinen.“But I still played my best round this week and was good on the greens and made a few putts. It’s such an advantage playing this course multiple times, as you can be really precise on yardages.”

Two shots back of Nuutinen was Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson on 68, followed by a big group on 69 that included Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF champion Emily Kristine Pedersen, Dutch player Anne van Dam, and Resen.

Pedersen’s team trailed the leaders in third in a tightly bunched opening-day leaderboard.

Each team will play three rounds, where their two lowest scores per hole are carded – with amateurs receiving three-quarters of their official playing handicap. For example: Two birdies on the par 4 first hole would put that team on a score of 2-under par.

Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

First women’s football league starts in three Saudi cities

Updated 33 min 53 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia made history with its first Women’s Football League tournament kicking off on Tuesday morning, with 24 teams from three of the Kingdom’s major cities.

The teams will be battling it out for unprecedented bragging rights, a shiny championship cup, and a prize of SR500,000 ($133,000).

Taking place in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, the tournament has been lauded as an important step for the Saudi sports world, with many industry greats throwing their support behind the movement and discussing the event’s importance.

Abdullah Alyami, Saudi football coach and sports reporter, called it a “positive step” and said that he expects many more women to participate in future tournaments.

“This is a very happy day for all athletes, be they male or female. And based on what we’ve seen, and how beloved the sport of football is all over the Kingdom, I believe we will see many more of our sisters getting involved in professional sports,” he said.

Saudi sports reporter Riyan Al-Jidani shared a supportive message to the participating women in the tournament on his Twitter account as the tournament began.

“To all my dear sisters participating the Women’s Football League, your success in the tournament is a step in the right direction towards our dream of universality and representing our homeland to the outside world. Raising the flag on the field is a glory and pride,” he said.

Despite the tournament being delayed, as the pandemic prevented play beginning in March as originally planned, the players could only be held down for so long. Some even made use of the extra time, such as Maram Al-Butairi, general manager and head coach of the Eastern Flames FC, who are based in Dammam.

“We started preparations early, and the delay due to the pandemic actually worked in our favor. We were able to take more than two months to prepare for the tournament,” she said.

In a previous Arab News report, Amal Gimie, 26, an Eritrean midfielder for Jeddah’s Kings United, said that she has been playing soccer since she was eight years old.

“There was a match every weekend. The boys made us play as goalkeepers in the beginning, and in 2002, when I first saw the Women’s World Cup, it sparked my passion to learn more about this sport,” said Gimie, who is also a management information systems graduate. She joined her first female football team, Challenge, in Riyadh in 2014.

She said: “It was the first time I joined something organized. I was happy to be playing but at the same time I felt as though it was an unreachable goal (to become a professional athlete or join an official league), I felt like I was growing older without achieving anything.”

While none of the matches are to be broadcast, it didn’t stop fans from expressing their excitement on social media about the tournament.

Wejdan Al-Shammary, who grew up playing sports in school, said that she would have tried for a team “in a heartbeat” if she had been just a few years younger.

“I played both basketball and football on my high school teams. I was a complete sports nut, but it makes me happy to know that even if it’s too late for me to achieve those dreams, there’s a chance now for young Saudi girls that I never had,” she said.

Najla Ahmed, a 16-year-old from Riyadh who plays on her school’s football team, said that she was going to try for one of the local football clubs next year.

“I’ll be 17, and therefore eligible, and I would love to see anyone try and stop me,” she said.

Both of them also hope to see more sports being added to the roster in the future.

“Football is just the beginning. I would love to see more focus on other sports, as well. Basketball, tennis, maybe even competitive swimming,” said Al-Shammary. “I’m sure we have so many potential Olympians among us who just need their talents nurtured.”

