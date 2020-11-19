You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

A still from the movie ‘Last Visit,’ which opened in Saudi cinemas on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7m5p8

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is to screen 11 specially selected movies as part of its program to showcase the Kingdom’s emerging cinema talent.
The flicks will be shown online over a period of two weeks on the festival’s dedicated YouTube channel.
The event’s Tajreeb program, originally chosen for the inaugural festival, has been designed to free filmmakers from any constraints and allow their creativity to flow.
The 11 films picked for digital screening between Nov. 18 and 30 hail from regions throughout Saudi Arabia and are of different genres and lengths. Each will be available to watch for one week.
The movies selected are “Shame” directed by Abdulla Al-Bin Hamdha, “A DIY of a Dream 101” by Qamar Abdulmalik, “Nonself Portrait” by Asad Badawi, “Extraction of Lunar” by Lulua Al-Dehaiemi, “The Time Has Come” by Ayman Al-Ali, “Algari” by Ahmed Al-Hasawi, “Dissonance” by Moodi Al-Zamil, “A Breath” by Razan Alsagheer, “Remember Me” by Mohammed Hammad, “Color of Sunset” by Haidar Daoud, and “The Sleep Sun Station” by Anhar Salem.
Meanwhile, “Last Visit” directed by Abdulmohsen Al-Dabaan and produced by Mohammed Al-Hamoud, opened in Saudi cinemas on Wednesday.
The film is distributed by the Lebanese company MC Distribution and Saudi Arabia’s CineWaves Films, with the support of the Red Sea International Film Festival.
“Last Visit” had its world premiere at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in the Czech Republic, where it was the first Arab film to participate in the East of the West Competition, and the drama won the Jury Prize at the Marrakech International Film Festival.
The movie tells the story of Nasser (played by Osama Alqess) who changes plans to go to a wedding when he hears that his elderly father is dying. Nasser drives his teenage son, Walid (Abdallah Al-Fahad) to his father’s small rural town, where the upheld traditions of the rural environment exasperate the different world outlooks of Nasser and Walid.
“Last Visit” was produced by Last Scene films with the support of the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi film Red Sea Film festival

Related

Media
Saudi Red Sea Film Festival open for new challenge
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea film festival postponed due to coronavirus

Harassment and other crimes added to Saudi security app

Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Harassment and other crimes added to Saudi security app

  • Experts laud effective use of technology to make the Kingdom more secure
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Department has launched a new version of its app “Kolonna Amn” (We are all security) with added features such as reporting harassment, human trafficking and cybercrimes.

Experts believe that the inclusion of these crimes in the app will serve as a deterrent.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Fawzan, who is a sociologist and secretary-general of King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND), said that every society had its own value system.

“It is the responsibility of any political system to protect that value system and people and prevent them from infringing on other members of a society’s rights,” he told Arab News.

Cybercrimes include infringing on an individual’s personal life, identity theft, blackmail, hacking social media accounts, defamation, fraud, verbal abuse, and stalking; human trafficking crimes include forced labor, sex trafficking, begging, transporting and smuggling foreigners, and practices similar to slavery and organ trafficking.

Khaled Abu Rashed, a Saudi lawyer, said that adding these crimes to the app was important.

He said it is necessary to report a crime without any delay to set the authorities in motion against perpetrators.

Abu Rashed said: “Harassment, for example, takes place in a split second and is hard to prove. However, recording and reporting the incident is an important legal step to protect rights.”

Al-Fawzan said the addition of new crimes to the app will help law-enforcement agencies fight all sorts of crimes in an effective manner that will help make society more secure.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cybercrimes include infringing on an individual’s personal life, identity theft, blackmail, hacking social media accounts, defamation, fraud, verbal abuse, and stalkingr.

• Human trafficking crimes include forced labor, sex trafficking, begging, transporting and smuggling foreigners, and practices similar to slavery and organ trafficking.

Welcoming the inclusion of harassment in the app, he said to fight this crime we need to create awareness and enact clear-cut laws defining the term “harassment” and all actions that are considered harassment.

“It is a violation of the rights of an individual who is otherwise living in peace,” he said.

The sociologist said the Saudi society is experiencing dramatic changes at the social level. The fast pace of development necessitates new legislation to deal with situations that arise with rapid transformation.

Al-Fawzan called on all stakeholders to increase the level of awareness about crimes such as harassment, invasion of privacy, and human trafficking.

He said introducing special subjects to the education curriculum, concerted media campaigns and religious sermons could be used to raise awareness about these issues.

The KACND chief said ignorance about rules and regulations would not spare violators from punishment.

Al-Fawzan said: “Individuals should be aware that certain behavior may result in penalties.”

He said the new features will enable security agencies to respond swiftly and arrest violators. “It is the best use of technology to check the spread of crime.”

Abu Rashed said that Islamic Shariah ensured the protection of the rights of all members of society.

“Freedom is not unlimited and it does not mean infringing on the rights of others or abusing them verbally or physically,” the Saudi lawyer said.

He said the penalty of harassment could be up to two years in prison with a fine, and in some cases, it could reach up to five years in prison, in addition to the naming and shaming of violators to deter others from committing similar mistakes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches app to report privacy violations

Latest updates

Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online
Harassment and other crimes added to Saudi security app
Maysaa Al-Qurashi, associate professor at King Saud University
Israeli jets hit Iranian Quds Force in Syria
Meet Gaza’s first woman taxi driver

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.