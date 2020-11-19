TABUK: NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s vast “smart city” project, on Wednesday announced the details about the registration for the third batch of its scholarship program.
Eligible applicants should be high school graduates or those awaiting results. Their graduation date should not exceed 6 months at the time of application.
Registration should be completed on the website http://csr.neom.com/dashboard/tracks/62.
Once registered eligible students will be sent a schedule for a written entrance exam to assess their proficiency in the English language, mathematics, IQ test, and personality assessment. The written tests will be held from Nov. 20 to 28 in Tabuk, Al-Bada, and Duba governorates. Interviews for final selection to the program will be held throughout December.
The preparatory year program, organized by Tabuk’s Fahd Bin Sultan University, will begin in September 2021. Before that successful students will have to undergo different programs to get their orientations and specializations assessed.
The program offers career paths as part of the NEOM megaproject and its operating companies.
NEOM invites applications for scholarships
https://arab.news/cfzjb
NEOM invites applications for scholarships
- The program offers career paths as part of the NEOM megaproject and its operating companies
TABUK: NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s vast “smart city” project, on Wednesday announced the details about the registration for the third batch of its scholarship program.