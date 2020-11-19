Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property launches service for collective marks

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) on Wednesday launched a service for the registration of collective marks in line with international practices.
A collective mark is a trademark owned by an organization, used by its members to identify themselves with a level of quality or accuracy, geographical origin, or other characteristics set by the organization.
Those interested in using this service have been instructed to visit SAIP website for registration.
SAIP recently organized an online inspection campaign of websites and platforms that were suspected of violating intellectual property laws, including sites based outside the Kingdom, to monitor and analyze for possible breaches.
The sites listed included streaming service websites, encrypted sports channels, websites that offer to download books in PDF form, and unlicensed websites that offer downloading and music streaming services that violate user rights.
SAIP can be reached through its direct customer service number (920021421), via its email address [email protected], or through its official social media accounts, using the handle
@SAIPKSA.
