Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property launches service for collective marks

Updated 19 November 2020
SPA

SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) on Wednesday launched a service for the registration of collective marks in line with international practices.
A collective mark is a trademark owned by an organization, used by its members to identify themselves with a level of quality or accuracy, geographical origin, or other characteristics set by the organization.
Those interested in using this service have been instructed to visit SAIP website for registration.
SAIP recently organized an online inspection campaign of websites and platforms that were suspected of violating intellectual property laws, including sites based outside the Kingdom, to monitor and analyze for possible breaches.
The sites listed included streaming service websites, encrypted sports channels, websites that offer to download books in PDF form, and unlicensed websites that offer downloading and music streaming services that violate user rights.
SAIP can be reached through its direct customer service number (920021421), via its email address [email protected], or through its official social media accounts, using the handle
@SAIPKSA.

DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism

Updated 19 November 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism

Updated 19 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: New Zealand Ambassador James Monroe recently visited the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, known as Etidal.
Praising the work of the center, the envoy said Etidal’s efforts are advanced and critical in its line of work.
Monroe has completed his term as the ambassador to the Kingdom.
“Your work is vitally and globally important. It has been a pleasure to see the progress you have achieved while maintaining your exacting standards and dedication to your methodology. I wish the center and all your staff the very best,” he said.
The secretary-general of the center, Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, praised the role of New Zealand in promoting values of coexistence and combating hate speech.
The center was established on three basic pillars: Confronting extremism by the latest intellectual, media, and numerical methods and means.
The center uses different methods to counter extremist ideology such as software capable of monitoring, classifying, and analyzing any extremist content within just 6 seconds of its online broadcast and with more than 80 percent accuracy. It has a team of multidisciplinary researchers competent in using data analytical tools.
It operates in the extremists’ most widely used languages and dialects. Advanced analytical models are being developed to locate digital media platforms, highlight the extremist focal point, and secret sources of polarization and acquiring activities.
The center works to refute hate and extremist speech and promote concepts of moderation through the production of media content that confronts radical thoughts.

