Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

Pep Guardiola
Updated 20 November 2020
AFP

Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

Updated 20 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday.

Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City.

But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2023.

“Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club,” a statement on City’s website said.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is midway through his fifth campaign with the Premier League and his new deal will extend what is already his longest stay at any club.

He has won two Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup with City, although winning the club’s first Champions League crown has proved elusive so far.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself — from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner,” Guardiola said.

“Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran (Soriano) and Txiki (Begiristain) have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that.”

Topics: Man City Pep Guardiola champions league

Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Updated 20 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Updated 20 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: A historic week for women’s golf in Saudi Arabia reached its climax when Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen swept the team and individual honors on Thursday in the Saudi Ladies Team  International golf tournament.

The double triumph allowed Pedersen to complete a grand slam following her victory last week in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old Dane and her team of Michele Thomson (Scotland), Cassandra Hall (RSA) and amateur Matt Selby, competing under the corporate banner Golf Saudi 1, finished on 40-under total of 392 to win the three-day, 54-hole team competition at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Enjoying a rich vein of form all week, Pedersen overcame a new women’s course record of 9-under 63 from Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in Thursday’s third round to clinch the individual title on 14-under 202 total by two shots after closing with a 5-under 67 in a clean five-birdie card.

Kyriacou carded five birdies in nines of 31-32 in a final-day charge that fell short as she ended up in a three-way tie for second with Dutchwoman Anne van Dam and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes on 12-under 200 total.

The Australian’s 63 bettered the previous record of 65 shared earlier in the tournament by England’s Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall of  Sweden and Galmes.

The awards ceremony took place near the 18th green of the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club amid shimmering lights as the sun set on a superb day’s play.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chair of Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We could not be more proud. Congratulations to Emily Pedersen. Congratulations again to Team Pedersen. These were some great performances on tough conditions. I would like to thank the Ladies European Tour and all the members for being great partners.

“Our Saudi Ladies International has been a great success. I’m confident that it won’t be the last exciting event. We are committed to the game of golf in Saudi Arabia and to creating opportunities for women in the sport,” he said.

“As such I would like to announce we have confirmed our 2021 dates for the next Saudi Ladies International, which will be Nov. 10-13. I hope that people are getting as much joy from the game as I have. We look forward to seeing you next year.”

England’s Charley Hull closed with a 68 to sit alone at fifth place on -9, while fellow countrywomen Hall and Eleanor Givens, with matching cards of 68s, were tied sixth on -8.

Team Kyriacou (Emirates Golf) and team De Roey (UMA) tied for second a stroke back on the champion team on -39 (393), while Team Mehmet were alone on fifth at -36 (396).

Topics: Saudi Ladies Team International KAEC Saudi golf

