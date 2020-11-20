You are here

Faisal Faeq

Saudi Arabia has always delivered stability in turbulent times

Collaborative approach of G20 key to overcoming COVID-19 pandemic: Saudi minister

A roundtable discussion moderated by Noor Nugali, Arab news Assistant Editor-in-Chief, Adel Al-Jubair Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State, about the how the G20 can reconnect the world. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Lojien Ben Gassem

Collaborative approach of G20 key to overcoming COVID-19 pandemic: Saudi minister

  • Adel Al-Jubeir said nations had rallied together with a village-like mentality to combat the virus outbreak
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Joint efforts by the G20 to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had proved that through collaboration the world could overcome the health crisis, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Friday.

Speaking at the International Media Center for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh, Adel Al-Jubeir pointed out that nations had rallied together with a village-like mentality to combat the virus outbreak.

He noted that the G20 had provided billions of dollars to obtain a vaccine for COVID-19, and added: “The lessons learned from this are that by working together, we can develop a vaccine faster and more effectively. We can develop protocols for how to deal with this pandemic.”

His comments came during a roundtable discussion — which was moderated by the minister alongside Arab News’ assistant editor-in-chief, Noor Nugali, and UAE minister of state, Reem Al-Hashimi — on how the G20 had reconnected the world.

Al-Jubeir said that the world had always been connected. “The only difference is that now we’re connected much more intensely and at a much greater speed, which means we have to perform at a much greater speed than we used to in the past.

“I see much more benefit from it than anything negative. And I see that when we can use technology and use our different backgrounds, we just enrich our global culture that much,” he added.

Al-Hashimi said the COVID-19 pandemic had shown how much nations depended on each other.

“The global challenges are not going to be solved by one nation no matter how strong. And any fragility in one part of the world is going to have a ripple effect everywhere else,” she added.

Al-Jubeir said the G20 had showcased to the world how Saudi Arabia was empowering its youth and women and making significant reforms through its Vision 2030 plan. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had curtailed some aspects of the Kingdom’s presidency year.

We want to make our government more efficient … to empower our youth and our women so that the future generations can realize their hopes, their dreams, and their ambitions.

Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of state for foreign affairs

“It (the pandemic) prevented most of the meetings from happening physically. And it would have been nice to have thousands of people come to Saudi Arabia, walk the streets, meet Saudi men and women, see the changes that have happened in the country, feel the changes that are happening in the country, but … we will be able to do that as time goes by,” he added.

Al-Hashimi said: “It’s been phenomenal. I think that the challenge that 2020 has brought was very well-handled by the Kingdom that was able to bring everybody together in such difficult and extraordinary circumstances.

“Nobody wants a conference for the sake of a conference. And here you see that the Kingdom has taken a very robust and rigorous approach in really trying to bring together the things that matter to everybody else.

“I mean, when the theme is realizing opportunities of the 21st century for all, it talks about unlocking that potential,” she added.

On Saudi Arabia playing a more vocal and visual role in international organizations, Al-Jubeir said that the Kingdom had a huge interest in the world and in the stability of the region.

“We want to make our government more efficient … to empower our youth and our women so that the future generations can realize their hopes, their dreams, and their ambitions.

“So, to do this, we need stability in the region. We don’t need conflict. We have a series of conflicts around us, and to stabilize them, we need to work with the international community.

“So of course, our role will continue to be strong when it comes to dealing with the international community and dealing with international organizations,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 G20 Riyadh Adel Al-Jubeir G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Saudi Arabia has important role in protecting global economy: energy minister

Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has important role in protecting global economy: energy minister

  • The Kingdom showed exceptional G20 leadership as it helped tackle COVID-19
  • He said G20 energy ministers endorsed the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach
Updated 21 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has important roles in establishing the rules of international cooperation, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said on Friday in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency.
On the occasion of the Kingdom’s presidency and hosting of the G20 leaders’ summit, the minister said that Riyadh played a key role in protecting the global economy in many of the crises it has gone through.
He said: “The Kingdom assumed the G20 presidency in 2020 and showed exceptional leadership as it tackled – with the G20 member states and countries of the world – the unprecedented crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent economic, social, and health crises from which the world continues to suffer to this day.”
The minister highlighted the Kingdom’s success in fighting the pandemic inside the country as well as its role in addressing it and its consequences at a global level. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has put forward substantial initiatives based on the slogan: “Let us inspire the world with our vision.”
Prince Abdul Aziz said that the G20 energy ministers’ meetings generally focus on enhancing cooperation in the field of global energy market stability and the security of its supplies, in addition to relevant core issues, such as controlling greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution to achieve sustainable development and improve global access to cleaner, more sustainable, and more affordable energy.
He added: “The G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting, held under the Saudi G20 Presidency on Sep. 27-28, 2020 against the backdrop of COVID-19’s unprecedented repercussions on the global economy, was decisive and influential. It conveyed the ministers’ awareness that the current crisis, along with its direct health, economic, and social repercussions, has contributed to destabilizing global energy markets through its significant impact on supply and demand and on consumers’ access to energy.”
The Saudi minister also said that the G20 energy ministers stressed during their meetings that energy security is one of the main enablers of global economic activity and a necessary element for energy access, in addition to being a fundamental pillar for the stability of energy markets.
“The ministers discussed enhancing the move toward establishing and adopting sustainable energy systems and pursuing initiatives to provide clean energy sources for all,” he said, adding that the ministers pointed out that the current efforts to address climate change are insufficient, and that the G20 member states have an opportunity to employ more comprehensive and effective methods.
Prince Abdul Aziz said that the G20 ministers of energy believe that access to cleaner, more sustainable, and more affordable energy is essential to reducing global poverty and promoting economic growth, and this can be achieved through the diversification of energy sources and the employment of innovative technologies.
He said that the G20 energy ministers, during the Kingdom’s presidency, endorsed the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach, which is a comprehensive, integrated, inclusive, and realistic approach that includes a diverse package of energy solutions and technologies based on research, development, and innovation to ensure access to cleaner, more sustainable, and more affordable energy systems. The CCE approach encompasses the four Rs – reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove carbon emissions.

Topics: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman energy 2020 G20 Summit G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

