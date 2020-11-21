You are here

Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

Liverpool’s striker Sadio Mane competes with Manchester City’s midfielder Rodri during a recent Premier League match. (AFP)
21 November 2020
AFP

  Jurgen Klopp's squad ravaged by injury as Premier League returns after the international break
LONDON: Tottenham’s title credentials face a thorough examination when they host Manchester City as the Premier League returns on Saturday after the international break.

Spurs are just a point behind early pacesetters Leicester, but only three points separate the top six, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also having the chance to claim top spot for a few hours at least when they face Newcastle and Brighton respectively.
With the final international fixtures of the year done and dusted, a grueling winter schedule of club football awaits for England’s top-flight with nine rounds of league matches before Jan. 2.
Defending champions Liverpool are already bearing the brunt of the hectic schedule as Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been ravaged by injury ahead of Leicester’s trip to Anfield.
Tottenham enjoyed a couple of hours at the top of the table for the first time in over three years prior to Leicester’s victory over Wolves before the international break.
Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in seven league games, with the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min raising hope they could win the league for the first time in 60 years.
However, those title aspirations will be put to the test with City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester to come in their next six games.
City are languishing down in 10th, six points off the top but with a game in hand. A return of just 12 points from their opening seven games of the season is by far their lowest since Pep Guardiola arrived in Manchester five years ago.
Yet, after a difficult start caused by the lack of a pre-season, injuries, COVID-19 cases and a difficult run of fixtures, the trip to Tottenham will also be an indicator as to whether City have turned the corner.
Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, but have unusually struggled for goals, scoring just once in each of their last five league games.
The lack of a natural striker for much of the campaign due to injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero has been a significant handicap.
But Guardiola, who penned a two-year contract extension on Thursday, could have both Jesus and Aguero to choose from for the first time this season at the weekend, while Ferran Torres is full of confidence after scoring a hat-trick against Germany in Spain’s 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Already rocked by the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s defensive resources were further depleted over the international break with Joe Gomez ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a further two weeks, while Jordan Henderson is an injury doubt after picking up a muscle strain on international duty.
Top scorer Mohamed Salah will also be missing for Leicester’s visit after testing positive for coronavirus while in Egypt.
Despite the disruption, the Reds could go back top of the table with victory on Sunday should Spurs not beat City.
But there is a huge opportunity for former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers to become the first man to lead a visiting side to a league win at Anfield since April 2017 with no such injury concerns for the high-flying Foxes.
Jamie Vardy’s retirement from England duty means the Premier League’s joint top goalscorer has had two weeks off, while Rodgers could have full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne back from injury.
United’s victory at Everton ensured the two-week break was not filled with more speculation over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.
But in a topsy-turvy season for United, there are no guarantees Solskjaer’s team will build on that win even when West Brom visit Old Trafford looking for their first win of the season.
United have not won at home in the Premier League for six matches and have already lost as many games at Old Trafford as they did in all of last season.
West Brom should be the perfect visitors with Slaven Bilic’s men taking just three points from their opening eight games.
But the Baggies have won three and drawn one of their last five visits to Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool’s midfielder Mohamed Salah. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp insisted his players have been “incredibly disciplined” with coronavirus restrictions despite Mohamed Salah testing positive after attending his brother’s wedding in Egypt.
Salah was pictured dancing at the celebration without a mask on while back in his homeland during the international break.
Klopp confirmed Liverpool’s top scorer this season is asymptomatic and could return to England on Friday, but Salah will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leicester.
“He is probably back today, that’s what I’ve heard. We are in close contact with him all of the time,” said Klopp.
“At the moment he is in a good place, he feels well, no symptoms, that’s all fine.”
Klopp said he had to resist the temptation to attend a birthday party when home in Germany over the summer and understands why Salah had to attend the wedding.
“In other countries, in other situations, there is more social pressure on you and a brother’s wedding is a very special moment,” he added.
“What I can say about my players is they are incredibly disciplined. Football players in general were incredibly disciplined.
“There were some cases of course, but they really know about the situation.”
Salah’s absence is just the latest blow for Klopp as he tries to patch together a team to face top-of-the-table Leicester.
Liverpool’s defense has been decimated by injury with center-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez expected to miss the rest of the season with serious knee injuries.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for another two weeks due to a calf problem, while captain Jordan Henderson will also miss Sunday’s clash due to a muscle problem.
“There is no season when you have no problem with injuries,” said Klopp.
“In our situation it is slightly different where a lot of players in the same position get injured and seriously injured, that makes it tricky, but no one feels any kind of self-pity or feels sorry for ourselves.
“As long as we have 11 players available we will fight for the three points and we will.
“We have the situation we have. We don’t like it because it’s really hard for the boys that have the injuries but the rest is about working on solutions.
“Whoever deals best with the problems in front of them has the chance to be really successful.”

