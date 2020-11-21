Saudi Arabia renews consular works at Yemen’s embassy

You are here

Updated 21 November 2020
  • The Kingdom has renewed consular services in Yemen to support locals
  • Saudi Arabia released over 135 thousand work visas for Yemenis in the last two years
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia restarted consular works in Yemen after months of suspension due to coronavirus.

The Kingdom has renewed consular services in Yemen to support locals and provide them with chances of travel and work, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohamed Al-Jabir said on Twitter.

Between mid-2018 until the suspension of services due to COVID-19, Saudi Arabia issued over 135,000 work visas for Yemenis, Al-Jabir added.

