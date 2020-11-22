King Salman tells G20: Preserving planet of utmost importance to Saudi Arabia

You are here

King Salman spoke about the G20’s commitment towards safeguarding the planet. (G20)
  • G20 committed towards ambitious approach to a circular carbon economy
  • World leaders agree coordinated approach needed to tackle environmental issues
DUBAI: The preservation of the planet and the environment are of the utmost importance to Saudi Arabia, King Salman said on Sunday at a side event on the last day of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Riyadh.

The Saudi king spoke in a virtual message about the Kingdom and the G20’s commitment towards safeguarding the planet, including an ambitious approach to circular carbon economy (CCE) or the “reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove” concept.

“Together, the 4Rs comprise a holistic, integrated, and pragmatic approach that values all options to managing emissions in all sectors,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is launching a CCE National Program, the King said, which he explained will “accelerate the current momentum toward (the country’s) sustainability.”

He urged other countries to join the Kingdom in achieving the goals of the program.

The King said that Saudi Arabia has massive plans for developing renewable energy to generate up to 50 percent of the country’s electricity by 2030.

Other G20 leaders also expressed their solidarity towards environmental preservation, including outgoing US president Donald Trump, India’s Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping and Scott Morrison of Australia.

The world leaders agreed a coordinated approach was needed to tackle environmental issues such as coral reef preservation, ocean ecosystems, land degradation and habitat loss.

Climate change must be fought not in silos, but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way,” Prime Minister Modi said, highlighting the importance of “increasing research and innovation in new and sustainable technologies.”

G20 Riyadh final statement: Leaders promise fair global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

  • Saudi led summit calls for support to developing countries ravaged by the crisis
  • Document included commitment to tackle climate change
RIYADH: G20 leaders on Sunday promised to “spare no effort” to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines around the world.

The pledge came in the final statement as the G20 Summit in Riyadh, chaired by Saudi Arabia, came to a close.

The leaders said they would support developing countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis.

The G20 also endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in debt service payments by the poorest nations.

“We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial stability actions,” the statement said. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good.

“We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need for long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response.”

Along with tackling the pandemic, the statement called for protecting the planet and continuing to act against climate change. 

“Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time,” the statement said.

 *With agencies

 

