RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and the UN Special Envoy to Syria held talks on Wednesday on political efforts to end the conflict.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Geir Pedersen met at the ministry’s headquarters In Riyadh where they discussed the crisis.
Saudi foreign minister receives UN special envoy to Syria
