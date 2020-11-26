You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Remote learning is one of the greatest opportunities’: Saudi expert

‘Remote learning is one of the greatest opportunities’: Saudi expert

Raising awareness about remote learning is important, says Abeer Hassan, an educationist
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6674

Updated 13 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

‘Remote learning is one of the greatest opportunities’: Saudi expert

Updated 13 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi society has been torn between the pros and cons of remote learning, which has laid the foundations of a new technological era.
“Remote learning is one of the greatest opportunities,” noted education expert, Abeer Hassan, the director of the innovation club at King Saud University.
“Analysis of the educational developments currently taking place around the Arab world … within the scope of remote working are the most significant evidence of (its) success, through the adoption of its models and the exchange of skills,” she added.
“Although we have been greatly successful, there are still some shortcomings such as the high financial costs, some communities not accepting this type of education, and some people refusing to replace teachers with television,” Hassan added.
“Awareness raising and highlighting the pioneering role of remote learning are of great importance. The first signs of its success are found in the continuous dynamic developments we are witnessing in the remote learning system,” she pointed out.
Nasser Bukhari, a parent, said that “remote learning burdened the families that now have to monitor their children throughout the year. Many families are now suffering due to the negative repercussions of students using tablets and mobile phones for long hours.
“This issue has affected their ability to focus,” he added, noting that “what characterized remote learning is that it helped families learn about technology and applications, shortened distances and vanquished the pandemic that took over the world.
“Remote learning helped preserve the health of Saudi Arabia’s citizens and residents. It was a courageous decision … that was lauded by all the beneficiaries, who clearly contributed to the harnessing of this technology, which might still be used even after the pandemic ends,” Bukhari added.
Waleed Shanaq, a student at Makkah’s Ali bin Abi Taleb High School, stressed that “remote learning was a wonderful idea, through which students were able to interact and complete their assignments since day one. This is a great platform that has diversified the means of learning.
“Remote learning is not a good decision when it come to all the subjects, as mathematics, physics and chemistry require an attendance in person. As for the other subjects, it would be a good idea to keep providing them remotely even after the pandemic ends,” he added.
“One of the problems facing remote learning is the indifferent students that are hard to monitor. This technology requires a quality of students who are aware of this technological and educational change, which demands an educational and moral commitment,” Shanaq said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education

Related

Saudi Arabia
Students in Saudi Arabia to continue remote learning in September
Saudi Arabia
Remote work platform to change the Saudi labor market

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received Yemen’s President  Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid said they discussed the situation in Yemen. The minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Kingdom to the stability of Yemen.
In a tweet, early on Thursday, the minister said to the president that the Saudi leadership wanted security and progress for the Yemeni people. He assured the president that implementing of the Riyadh Agreement will move forward to promote peace and stability,  prioritizing the interest of Yemeni people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

New Zealand’s Ardern set to declare climate emergency
Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president
Handwriting is the mirror of one’s personality, says expert as Graphology gains attention in KSA
Modern cargo facility to handle medicines opened in Riyadh
Mawhiba launches competition to identify new Saudi scientists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.