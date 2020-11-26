You are here

  • Home
  • Mawhiba launches competition to identify new Saudi scientists

Mawhiba launches competition to identify new Saudi scientists

The competition will prepare participants for the global knowledge market. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nu8y3

Updated 26 November 2020
SPA

Mawhiba launches competition to identify new Saudi scientists

  • The Olympiad will include exhibitions and training workshops for students
Updated 26 November 2020
SPA

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) is launching an Olympiad to identify the next generation of Saudi scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

According to Mawhiba, the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity “Ibdaa 2021” seeks to create a competitive and creative scientific environment that stimulates the minds of pre-college level scientific researchers. It also prepares them for competition and entry into the global knowledge market.

More than 51,293 students from 47 educational departments submitted their research projects through the electronic platform of the Olympiad. Of the total, the 300 best projects from across the Kingdom will be selected for the finals.

A committee of five distinguished Saudi researchers will make sure the projects are up to international standards and do not violate scientific research ethics. The committee is supported by a jury of 50 arbitrators, mostly doctorate and master’s degree holders from universities in the Kingdom.

The Olympiad will include exhibitions and training workshops for students. The workshops have been designed to introduce students to the arbitration criteria, help enhance their communication skills and the skills needed to submit scientific projects.

Once the projects are selected for the event, individual interviews will be conducted to assess the students behind the projects. The top 150 projects in 22 scientific fields will then move to the next stage of Ibdaa 2021, the final qualification exhibition to be held in Riyadh on Feb. 10 to 13.

In the last stage, students will be shortlisted to represent the Kingdom at the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in the US in May 2021.

Mawhiba is one of the most renowned institutions for the gifted in the world, with more than 161,000 students having benefited from its services. In the last 10 years, Mawhiba has achieved unprecedented international successes, with its students winning 396 international prizes in global competitions. Many countries have later benefited from the experiences of Mawhiba students.

Topics: Mawhiba National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity (Ibdaa 2021)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba launches platform for world’s creative minds
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba megaproject to support gifted youth in Saudi Arabia

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received Yemen’s President  Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid said they discussed the situation in Yemen. The minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Kingdom to the stability of Yemen.
In a tweet, early on Thursday, the minister said to the president that the Saudi leadership wanted security and progress for the Yemeni people. He assured the president that implementing of the Riyadh Agreement will move forward to promote peace and stability,  prioritizing the interest of Yemeni people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

New Zealand’s Ardern set to declare climate emergency
Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president
Handwriting is the mirror of one’s personality, says expert as Graphology gains attention in KSA
Modern cargo facility to handle medicines opened in Riyadh
Mawhiba launches competition to identify new Saudi scientists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.