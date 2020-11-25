Saudi government departments win top awards

ABU DHABISaudi Arabia bagged six top prizes in Arab governmental excellence at a competition organized by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.

The organization is an affiliate of the Cairo-based Arab League and the contest was jointly organized by the UAE.

Six Saudi government departments ranked top among the competing Arab institutions.

The Saudi winners included the Commerce Ministry, which won the best Arab Ministry prize, the Saudi Arabian Food and Drug Authority was selected as the best Arab governmental authority and Furigat was bagged the prize for the best governmental developmental service

National Water Co. CEO Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Muwakili won the best general manager award.