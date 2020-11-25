Saudi government departments win top awards

You are here

Updated 26 November 2020
ABU DHABISaudi Arabia bagged six top prizes in Arab governmental excellence at a competition organized by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.
The organization is an affiliate of the Cairo-based Arab League and the contest was jointly organized by the UAE.
Six Saudi government departments ranked top among the competing Arab institutions.
The Saudi winners included the Commerce Ministry, which won the best Arab Ministry prize, the Saudi Arabian Food and Drug Authority was selected as the best Arab governmental authority and Furigat was bagged the prize for the best governmental developmental service
National Water Co. CEO Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Muwakili won the best general manager award.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman received Yemen’s President  Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Wednesday.
Prince Khalid said they discussed the situation in Yemen. The minister also reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the Kingdom to the stability of Yemen.
In a tweet, early on Thursday, the minister said to the president that the Saudi leadership wanted security and progress for the Yemeni people. He assured the president that implementing of the Riyadh Agreement will move forward to promote peace and stability,  prioritizing the interest of Yemeni people.

Saudi deputy defense chief receives Yemeni president

