What We Are Reading Today: The National Road

Updated 28 November 2020
Author: Tom Zoellner

Tom Zoellner’s The National Road, Dispatches from a Changing America is a collection of essays that are presented as a travelogue, but are rather disparate studies on several American topics.
Zoellner takes to the highways and byways of a vast land in search of the soul of its people.
The places he visits are grouped into chapters and the topics he covers are diverse and important.
“Today our country is slowing down and staying in place — an effect that Covid-19 only accelerated,” Zoellner writes. “A country on the move seems to be more reluctant than ever to pick up and go.”
The National Road “is a chronicle of Zoellner’s wanderings and wanderlust, what he calls his “unspecified hunger” to cover the lower 48 states with “a coat of invisible paint.”
It is also a sneakily ambitious book whose 13 “dispatches” present a sweeping view of the American land and its inhabitants — how each has shaped, and deformed, the other, said Jody Rosen in a review for The New York Times.

Topics: Books

The number of Americans arrested, brought to court, and incarcerated has skyrocketed in recent decades. Criminal defendants come from all races and economic walks of life, but they experience punishment in vastly different ways. Privilege and Punishment examines how racial and class inequalities are embedded in the attorney-client relationship, providing a devastating portrait of inequality and injustice within and beyond the criminal courts.

Matthew Clair conducted extensive fieldwork in the Boston court system, attending criminal hearings and interviewing defendants, lawyers, judges, police officers, and probation officers. In this eye-opening book, he uncovers how privilege and inequality play out in criminal court interactions.

When disadvantaged defendants try to learn their legal rights and advocate for themselves, lawyers and judges often silence, coerce, and punish them. Privileged defendants, who are more likely to trust their defense attorneys, delegate authority to their lawyers, defer to judges, and are rewarded for their compliance.

Clair shows how attempts to exercise legal rights often backfire on the poor and on working-class people of color, and how effective legal representation alone is no guarantee of justice.

Superbly written and powerfully argued, Privilege and Punishment draws needed attention to the injustices that are perpetuated by the attorney-client relationship in today’s criminal courts, and describes the reforms needed to correct them.

Topics: Book Review

