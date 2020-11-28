You are here

  • Home
  • US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a spokeswoman said its return was not triggered by any “threats” after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46ejv

Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

  • “There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” a spokeswoman said
  • Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any “threats” after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist.
Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an act still unclaimed but which Iran has blamed on close US ally Israel.
But naval commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the US 5th Fleet, told AFP the return Wednesday of the carrier group led by the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz was unconnected to any “specific threats.”
“There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” she said in a statement.
“The return of Nimitz is centered on maintaining CENTCOM’s ability to remain postured and prepared to help preserve regional stability and security,” Rebarich said, referring to the US Central Command.
The Pentagon said earlier that the carrier group would be providing combat support and air cover as the military withdraws thousands of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, under orders from President Donald Trump.
About 2,000 troops will be pulled from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq, leaving roughly 2,500 in each country.
The flotilla led by the Nimitz — one of the world’s largest warships — had recently joined Australia, India and Japan in scheduled exercises in the Arabian Sea.
The 5th Fleet’s Twitter account showed pictures of the Nimitz’s air wing conducting flight operations there Saturday.
Carrier groups typically include a cruiser, a destroyer squadron and an air wing.
Nimitz-class carriers are more than 1,000 feet (300 meters) long, have a crew of more than 6,000, and carry up to 90 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Topics: US navy Gulf

Related

Update
Middle-East
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
Special
Business & Economy
US-Gulf trade ties set to begin new chapter

Libyan deputies pledge to end divisions

Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

Libyan deputies pledge to end divisions

  • At the end of talks, 123 of the parliament’s 180 members pledged to put an end to “hate speech” and “divisions”
  • They vowed to hold “parliamentary elections and to complete the transition as soon as possible”
Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

TANGIER: More than 120 Libyan deputies pledged Saturday in Morocco to “end the divisions” that undermine their country, starting by convening the elected parliament as soon as they return home.
The House of Representatives has not met for two years, and Libya has been wracked by violence and chaos since the toppling and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Two rival administrations have been vying for control of the country — the Government of National Accord and an eastern administration backed by part of the elected parliament.
The latter is deeply divided, with sessions taking place in parallel in the east and west.
At the end of five days of talks in Tangier, Morocco, 123 of the parliament’s 180 members pledged on Saturday to put an end to “hate speech” and “divisions” that undermine Libyan institutions.
They vowed to hold “parliamentary elections and to complete the transition as soon as possible,” and that all members of the House of Representatives would meet in session “as soon as they return” to Libya.
The session will take place in Ghadames, a desert oasis near Libya’s borders with both Algeria and Tunisia.
Ghadames is considered to be far from the centers of power.
“Having 123 deputies at the same table is in itself a success,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said.
“Libya needs a House of Representatives that plays its role... The next meeting in Libya will have a great impact on political dialogue,” he said.
The talks come at a time of increasing moves to break the deadlock in the country, which has Africa’s biggest oil reserves.
In mid-November, a UN-sponsored political dialogue forum in Tunis agreed to hold elections on December 24, 2021, but not on who will lead the transition.

Topics: Libya tangiers Morocco

Related

Middle-East
German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over Libya weapons ship search
Middle-East
Libyan rivals discuss transitional mechanism

Latest updates

US sanctions Chinese and Russian firms over Iran trade
Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer
Al-Ahly coach Mosimane catches ‘the big fish’
Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down
Famous Vienna hotel turns to drive-in cake

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.