What We Are Reading Today: Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough

Updated 30 November 2020
What We Are Reading Today: Saving Freedom by Joe Scarborough

In Saving Freedom, Joe Scarborough focuses on former US President Harry Truman’s foreign policy achievements. 

Scarborough brings a deft touch to his storytelling and analysis of Harry Truman’s foreign policy successes. 

“He translates this well to the challenges that remain now for a new American administration,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“The story of the passage of the Truman doctrine is an inspiring tale of American leadership, bipartisan unity, and courage in the face of an antidemocratic threat,” i added. 

Saving Freedom highlights a pivotal moment of the 20th Century, a turning point where patriotic Americans worked together to defeat tyranny.

Truman had been vice president for less than three months when then-President Franklin Roosevelt died. Suddenly inaugurated the leader of the free world, the plainspoken Truman candidly told reporters he, “felt like the moon, the stars, and all the planets had fallen on me.”

Scarborough is an American cable news and talk radio host, lawyer, author, and former politician. 

What We Are Reading Today: Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

What We Are Reading Today: Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

This is a harrowing and intricate nonfiction account of an all-American family of 12 (10 boys and two girls) born between 1945 and 1965. 

Bestselling and award-winning author Robert Kolker presents an interesting story about this large Colorado family plagued by schizophrenia. 

He also explores some of the research that has been done on this fairly common but devastating mental illness that affects one in one hundred people.

With clarity and compassion, Kolker uncovers one family’s unforgettable legacy of suffering, love, and hope. 

“Meticulous research combined with unbiased treatment of the facts leads to a very devastating true story like no other,” said a review in goodreads.com. “It is written clearly and gives a broad picture of ways to define and cure a disease which terrifies us.” 

“For a family, schizophrenia is, primarily, a felt experience, as if the foundation of the family is permanently tilted,” Kolker writes. 

His is a feat of narrative journalism but also a study in empathy; he unspools the stories with enormous compassion while tracing the scientific advances in treating the illness.

