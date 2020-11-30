You are here

SAMA confirms extension of payment deferral program until Q1 2021-end

The move comes as part of SAMA’s efforts to enable the financial sector to play its key role in supporting the private sector. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 November 2020
Argaam

  • Around 87,000 beneficiaries have taken part in the program since its launch on March 14, 2020
Updated 30 November 2020
Argaam

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced extending the deferred payment program to support the private sector until Q1 2021-end.

The move comes as part of SAMA’s efforts to enable the financial sector to play its key role in supporting the private sector, particularly the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, the central bank said in a statement.

The decision also enables SAMA to maintain financial sector’s stability and support economic growth, in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic fallout on various economic sectors.

The number of beneficiaries from the program, since its launch on March 14, 2020, exceeded 87,000 with SAR 77.3 billion ($20.6 billion) deferred payments, the statement added.

On Sept. 1, 2020, SAMA decided to extend the payment deferral program for 3 more months until December 14, Argaam earlier reported.

Updated 30 November 2020
Argaam

  • Total trading reached $3.17 billion
Updated 30 November 2020
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.2 percent, or 15 points, to end at 8,709 points on Sunday, the highest closing since July 2019.

Total trading reached SAR 11.9 billion ($3.17 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 146:44.

SPIMACO rose 5.5 percent to SAR 43.05. The company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with German biopharmaceutical firm, CureVac, to provide COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

Electrical Industries closed 5.6 percent higher at SAR 24.26, as the firm completed the final phase of share buyback for SAR 7.2 million.

Naseej went limit up to close at SAR 33.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.4 percent to SAR 35.75, while banking major Al Rajhi slipped 0.3 percent to SAR 74.

Blue chip SABIC edged down 0.3 percent to SAR 96.50.

Alandulas was the top decliner, shedding nearly 2 percent to SAR 21.08.

