Tadawul index records highest close since July 2019 on Sunday

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) rose 0.2 percent, or 15 points, to end at 8,709 points on Sunday, the highest closing since July 2019.

Total trading reached SAR 11.9 billion ($3.17 billion), with the advance-decline ratio at 146:44.

SPIMACO rose 5.5 percent to SAR 43.05. The company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with German biopharmaceutical firm, CureVac, to provide COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom.

Electrical Industries closed 5.6 percent higher at SAR 24.26, as the firm completed the final phase of share buyback for SAR 7.2 million.

Naseej went limit up to close at SAR 33.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco fell 0.4 percent to SAR 35.75, while banking major Al Rajhi slipped 0.3 percent to SAR 74.

Blue chip SABIC edged down 0.3 percent to SAR 96.50.

Alandulas was the top decliner, shedding nearly 2 percent to SAR 21.08.

