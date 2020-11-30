Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Mohammed Al-Rajhi was recently appointed as a Shoura Council member.
King Salman appointed 150 members to the council for four years with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh as its head.
Al-Rajhi obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery at King Saud University in 1987.
He received a master’s degree in international health from Harvard in 1993. Al-Rajhi also obtained a Public Health Research Fellowship from Harvard in 1995.
He has served as the executive director of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center. Before his appointment to the top post, Al-Rajhi served in various capacities at the center such as infectious diseases consultant, director general of education and research affairs, and head of the clinical research committee. He is currently the chairman of the working committee for the clinical information system at the center.
Al-Rajhi also worked as a professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Alfaisal University, Riyadh.
He has also worked with the World Health Organization as a counselor. Al-Rajhi is a member of various professional organizations including the Central Infection Control Committee at the Saudi Health Ministry.
He also served as head of the working group for preparing instructions about blood transplant and the infection control committee at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center.
Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Mohammed Al-Rajhi, Saudi Shoura Council member
https://arab.news/2ajxv
Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Mohammed Al-Rajhi, Saudi Shoura Council member
Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Mohammed Al-Rajhi was recently appointed as a Shoura Council member.