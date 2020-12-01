You are here

10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that AXA Group decided to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Saudi Aramco started paying Q3 2020 cash dividend at SAR 0.352 ($0.0939) a share, to shareholders of record on Nov. 9.

2) Aramco signed six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) within the framework of expansion, which includes plans for new international partnerships and establishing companies through an Industrial Investment Program.

3) AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that AXA Group decided to sell its insurance operations in the Gulf region.

4) Saudi Investment Bank’s (SAIB) shareholders approved mandating the board of directors to extend the maximum period within which the bank can retain the shares acquired from JP Morgan International Finance and Mizuho Bank Ltd as treasury shares.

5) Citigroup Saudi Arabia and Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia announced receiving a notification from NatWest Markets Plc and Banco Santander S.A. about the proposed secondary sale of up to nearly 116 million ordinary shares, or 5.6 percent of Saudi British Bank (SABB).

6) Alinma Tokio Marine Co. received a claim notice of Offshore Oil Engineering Co. regarding an accident when a package of underwater cables owned by Saudi Aramco was damaged when a pipeline near it was being removed on June 25, 2019.

7) National Building & Marketing Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to fully acquire Ajeej Steel Manufacturing Co. for SAR 180 million.

8) Jadwa Investment announced that Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund invested SAR 450 million in a closed-ended Shariah-compliant private real estate investment fund.

9) Baazeem Trading Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) seeking adjustment of Zakat reports from 2014 to 2018 and pay differences of SAR 8.57 million.

10) Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday morning. Brent crude slipped 1.2 percent to $47.59/bbl, while WTI crude lost 0.9 percent to $44.95/bbl.

British retail brands to continue operating in the Middle East, despite UK troubles

Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Shane McGinley

British retail brands to continue operating in the Middle East, despite UK troubles

  • Fashion conglomerate Arcadia, which owns popular British high street brands such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit, announced on Tuesday it is to go into administration
  • Deloitte has been appointed administrator and said all Arcadia’s physical stores and online platforms would remain open and supplies to its partners would continue as normal
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Kuwaiti’s Alshaya Group, the franchise partner of department store Debenhams and fashion retailer Arcadia, said its stores in the Middle East will continue to operate as normal, despite the financial challenges announced by the British retailers on Tuesday.

Fashion conglomerate Arcadia, which owns popular British high street brands such as Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit, announced on Tuesday it is to go into administration.

Deloitte has been appointed administrator and said all Arcadia’s physical stores and online platforms would remain open and supplies to its partners would continue as normal.

The accountancy firm also added that it is looking to sell Arcadia’s list of popular brands. Owned by British tycoon Philip Green, the retailer operates 444 leased sites in the UK and 22 overseas, with a total of around 13,000 employees.

At the same time, British department store Debenhams also announced on Tuesday it was to start liquidating proceedings, putting at risk another 12,000 retail jobs in the UK, as the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to take hold.

Debenhams operates 124 stores in the UK and is currently seeking a buyer for the 242-year-old brand as part of the formal liquidation process. “On conclusion of this process, if no alternative offers have been received, the U.K. operations will close,” the company said in statement, according to the AP newswire.

While the future of the British retailers remains uncertain, its Middle East partner – Kuwait’s Alshaya Group – said the stores in the region will continue to operate as normal.

“Whilst the UK high street faces ongoing challenges, Alshaya Group confirms that today’s UK news announcements about Arcadia Group and Debenhams do not affect its Middle East business operations and our stores will continue to welcome customers as normal,” an Alshaya Group spokesperson told Arab News on Tuesday.

Alshaya opened its first international franchise business in 1983. It manages over 70 different brands across 2,800 stores in the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, Turkey and Europe, with a total of more than 44,000 employees.

