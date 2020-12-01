Most Saudi cities report single digit virus cases

You are here

A security worker checked worshippers before Friday prayers in Riyadh. (File: Reuters)
Rawan Radwan

  • The new deaths put the tally of fatalities in Saudi Arabia from the virus at 5,907
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: With the exception of six, most Saudi cities reported coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in single digit on Tuesday.
The Kingdom recorded 263 new cases raising the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 357,623. There are currently 4,540 cases, 649 of which are in critical care.
Of the Kingdom’s 13 regions, Riyadh had the highest number of cases with 62, Makkah second with 52, followed by Madinah region with 41 cases.
The 374 recoveries announced yesterday brought the total number to 347,176. The Kingdom’s current recovery rate is holding steady at 97 percent.
The city of Riyadh recorded the highest number of recoveries with 49, followed by Madinah with 31 and Hofuf with 27 recoveries.
Riyadh has also seen the highest number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 57,000, followed by Makkah with 33,558 and Jeddah with 33,059. For more than six weeks, daily death counts have been coming in below the 20-case mark and falling. Eleven new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, raising the total to 5,907 deaths.
To curb the spread of COVID-19, the MOH conducted 46,372 new polymerase chain reaction tests in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 9.66 million.

Al-Jouf principality, Saudi Ministry of Environment sign agreement to boost support for family-run businesses

Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
SPA

Al-Jouf principality, Saudi Ministry of Environment sign agreement to boost support for family-run businesses

Updated 36 min 41 sec ago
SPA

Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf witnessed the signing of an agreement, between Al-Jouf principality and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, that aims to provide greater support to empower small, family-run rural businesses.
The initiative is designed help families in rural areas who are running cottage industries and micro-businesses to improve and sustain their income and standard of living, create self-employment opportunities and transform their projects into competitive entrepreneurial businesses that can withstand market challenges.
The agreement was signed by Mansour Al-Mushaiti, the deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, and Hussein Al-Sultan, Al-Jouf’s undersecretary, in the presence of Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.
The Ministry has launched a number of initiatives designed to contribute to the achievement of sustainable-development goals as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program of reforms.
It is also supporting the implementation of the National Transformation Program, which aims to achieve sustainable development based on principles such as sustainable economic growth, social development and protection of the environment and natural resources.

