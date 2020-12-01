Egyptian FM in Riyadh to hold key talks

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is in Riyadh to attend a meeting of the Saudi-Egyptian political consultation committee.
The committee will review the growing regional challenges and discuss ways to deal with different regional and international issues of common interest.
Riyadh and Cairo will also discuss ways to increase cooperation in different sectors and explore new horizons to collaborate for mutual benefits. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said these consultations come as an affirmation of the solidarity between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the face of threats to their security, stability, and Arab national security in general.
The consultation committee was formed in 2007. Meetings are held annually and headed by the foreign ministers of both countries.
