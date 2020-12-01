You are here

Egyptian FM in Riyadh to hold key talks

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) received his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry (L) at the ministry headquarters on Tuesday. (Twitter: @FaisalbinFarhan)
Updated 25 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Two sides discussed Palestinian issue and ongoing COVID-19 battle
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is in Riyadh to attend a meeting of the Saudi-Egyptian political consultation committee.
The committee will review the growing regional challenges and discuss ways to deal with different regional and international issues of common interest.
Riyadh and Cairo will also discuss ways to increase cooperation in different sectors and explore new horizons to collaborate for mutual benefits. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said these consultations come as an affirmation of the solidarity between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the face of threats to their security, stability, and Arab national security in general.
The consultation committee was formed in 2007. Meetings are held annually and headed by the foreign ministers of both countries.

Saudi research center conducts 2,437 soil tests

Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Agriculture and Livestock Research of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Livestock conducted 2,437 soil tests since the beginning of the year until October 2020.
The tests were conducted to introduce innovative solutions to improve the Kingdom’s agricultural sector and resolve water-related issues.
The center is also working on procedures to introduce foreign crops to the Kingdom’s agricultural sector. It has achieved great success in the cultivation of strawberries and pineapples, which are not native to Saudi Arabia.
“The center serves as an umbrella for research and to promote sustainable agricultural practices in the Kingdom,” said Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al-Mujam, the center’s director.
The center also provides technical services to help farmers improve their yield and offer them tips to take better care of their fields and crops.
It is also studying ways to find ways to counter water shortage and to come up with new ideas for irrigation.
 

