Egyptian FM in Riyadh to hold key talks

Saudi research center conducts 2,437 soil tests

RIYADH: The National Center for Agriculture and Livestock Research of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Livestock conducted 2,437 soil tests since the beginning of the year until October 2020.

The tests were conducted to introduce innovative solutions to improve the Kingdom’s agricultural sector and resolve water-related issues.

The center is also working on procedures to introduce foreign crops to the Kingdom’s agricultural sector. It has achieved great success in the cultivation of strawberries and pineapples, which are not native to Saudi Arabia.

“The center serves as an umbrella for research and to promote sustainable agricultural practices in the Kingdom,” said Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al-Mujam, the center’s director.

The center also provides technical services to help farmers improve their yield and offer them tips to take better care of their fields and crops.

It is also studying ways to find ways to counter water shortage and to come up with new ideas for irrigation.

