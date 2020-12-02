210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A total of 210 falcons will compete on the 5th day of the 3rd King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh.
The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC), has gathered Saudi and international falconers.
Falcon lovers will witness the birds of prey take part in the Al-Malwah 400-meter competition. At the end of each day, top 10 winners from different rounds of the competition are honored.
Finalists will be selected to compete for the King Abdul Aziz Cup from the pool of winners of daily rounds.
The SFC has allocated more than SR22.7 million in cash prizes for different competitions.
This year’s festival reflects the concern of the leadership to preserve and support the cultural heritage and legacy of the Kingdom within its plans to achieve Saudi Vision 2030, promote the Kingdom’s support for cultural activities and educate Saudis about their country’s history, customs and traditions.
