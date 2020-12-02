You are here

  • Home
  • 210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia

210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia

Falcon lovers will witness the birds of prey take part in the Al-Malwah 400-meter competition. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqy7t

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

210 falcons compete on 5th day of festival in Saudi Arabia

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: A total of 210 falcons will compete on the 5th day of the 3rd King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival in Malham, north of Riyadh.
The event, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC), has gathered Saudi and international falconers.  
Falcon lovers will witness the birds of prey take part in the Al-Malwah 400-meter competition. At the end of each day, top 10 winners from different rounds of the competition are honored.
Finalists will be selected to compete for the King Abdul Aziz Cup from the pool of winners of daily rounds.
The SFC has allocated more than SR22.7 million in cash prizes for different competitions.
This year’s festival reflects the concern of the leadership to preserve and support the cultural heritage and legacy of the Kingdom within its plans to achieve Saudi Vision 2030, promote the Kingdom’s support for cultural activities and educate Saudis about their country’s history, customs and traditions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia falcons

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi falconry festival kicks off in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudis donate falcons to protect rare breed

Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

NEOM: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its keenness on achieving security and development for the people of Yemen.
The Cabinet urged moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, through a a comprehensive political solution.
The Cabinet also addressed the recently announced Digital Cooperation Organization, which sees Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan participating in the initiative.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation across all innovation-driven areas and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.
The ministers also reviewed efforts to uproot corruption in the Kingdom, highlighting an agreement co-signed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to carry out the Riyadh Initiative, aiming at consolidating international cooperation among law-enforcing agencies relating to fighting corruption.
At the session, which was chaired virtually by King Salman because of the pandemic, the Kingdom reiterated its denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Nigeria. The attack, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, left over 40 people dead over the weekend.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stand along the side of Nigeria against such heinous acts which target lives of the innocents and destabilize security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The government also authorized the interior minister to sign a MoU with the UK’s Home Office on cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection.
The Cabinet also authorized the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Commission to hold public auctions for the frequency spectrum for commercial purposes.
The ministers also approved the Juvenile Law and the Chambers of Commerce Law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet denounces Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum facility
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet condemns Houthi attacks and terror incidents

Latest updates

REVIEW: Effortless English Class: The Bentley Flying Spur 2020
Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development
Saudi ‘virus busters’ on fast track to global success 
VOX Cinemas quenching Saudi Arabia’s post-pandemic film thirst
Yemenis suffer as UN bodies cut aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.