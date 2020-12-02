Saudi research center conducts 2,437 soil tests

You are here

The center is also studying ways to find ways to counter water shortage and to come up with new ideas for irrigation. (SPA/File)
Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The National Center for Agriculture and Livestock Research of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Livestock conducted 2,437 soil tests since the beginning of the year until October 2020.
The tests were conducted to introduce innovative solutions to improve the Kingdom’s agricultural sector and resolve water-related issues.
The center is also working on procedures to introduce foreign crops to the Kingdom’s agricultural sector. It has achieved great success in the cultivation of strawberries and pineapples, which are not native to Saudi Arabia.
“The center serves as an umbrella for research and to promote sustainable agricultural practices in the Kingdom,” said Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al-Mujam, the center’s director.
The center also provides technical services to help farmers improve their yield and offer them tips to take better care of their fields and crops.
It is also studying ways to find ways to counter water shortage and to come up with new ideas for irrigation.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development

NEOM: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its keenness on achieving security and development for the people of Yemen.
The Cabinet urged moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, through a a comprehensive political solution.
The Cabinet also addressed the recently announced Digital Cooperation Organization, which sees Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan participating in the initiative.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation across all innovation-driven areas and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.
The ministers also reviewed efforts to uproot corruption in the Kingdom, highlighting an agreement co-signed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to carry out the Riyadh Initiative, aiming at consolidating international cooperation among law-enforcing agencies relating to fighting corruption.
At the session, which was chaired virtually by King Salman because of the pandemic, the Kingdom reiterated its denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Nigeria. The attack, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, left over 40 people dead over the weekend.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stand along the side of Nigeria against such heinous acts which target lives of the innocents and destabilize security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The government also authorized the interior minister to sign a MoU with the UK’s Home Office on cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection.
The Cabinet also authorized the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Commission to hold public auctions for the frequency spectrum for commercial purposes.
The ministers also approved the Juvenile Law and the Chambers of Commerce Law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

