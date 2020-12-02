You are here

  • Home
  • VOX Cinemas quenching Saudi Arabia’s post-pandemic film thirst

VOX Cinemas quenching Saudi Arabia’s post-pandemic film thirst

Sunday marked the opening of VOX Cinemas’ 11th movie theater in KSA. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2r4j

Updated 02 December 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

VOX Cinemas quenching Saudi Arabia’s post-pandemic film thirst

  • Sunday evening marked the Jeddah opening of VOX Cinemas’ 11th movie theater in Saudi Arabia
Updated 02 December 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Months after lockdown, Saudis have resumed entertainment activities, with venues such as VOX Cinemas promising a safe and secure experience amid brave plans for expansion.
Sunday evening marked the Jeddah opening of VOX Cinemas’ 11th movie theater in Saudi Arabia, further consolidating its ambitious expansion plans across the Kingdom in spite of the pandemic, which placed the country under lockdown for more than three months.
Speaking to Arab News, Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head of Majid Al-Futtaim Ventures in Saudi Arabia, said that visitor numbers are increasing, and “the main aim nowadays is that visitors come back to cinema with confidence that the place they are visiting is clean and safe.”
He added that since the easing of the lockdown, there are promising indications of growing visitor numbers. Al-Hashemi said the company is the biggest cinema house operator in Saudi Arabia in regard to the number of halls, screens and visitors.
“After each show, we insist on social distancing and have the surfaces cleaned and the seats sterilized. In fact, we take all the precautionary health measures to ensure our visitors have a safe and comfortable cinema experience. This has caused a spending upsurge, but that was a necessity,” he said.
Al-Hashemi said that although cinemas were affected by the pandemic, the effects were not limited to the entertainment sector.
“Like all other companies in the market, the pandemic has affected us, but with the government we are committed to all measures. One hand cannot clap. We have a role to play along with the roles the government is playing to confront the pandemic. Luckily, we bypassed the lockdown stage. Our goal now is to regain people’s confidence in these entertainment and cinema locations. With time, this trust will increase more and more,” he said.
With Saudi’s “thirst” for more cinema experiences, Majid Al-Futtaim’s VOX Cinemas is keen to expand its presence in the Kingdom’s entertainment market, which means reaching cinema fans no matter where they are in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Hashemi said that the more cinemas that are opened, the more job opportunities are created.
“We bring people who are looking for a source of income. We train them, qualify them and then offer them job opportunities. It is a give-and-take equation,” he added.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus VOX Cinemas

Related

Saudi Arabia
VOX Cinemas opens its first-ever theater in Tabuk
Saudi Arabia
VOX Cinemas picks up Saudi animated film

Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development

Updated 02 December 2020
SPA

NEOM: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its keenness on achieving security and development for the people of Yemen.
The Cabinet urged moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, through a a comprehensive political solution.
The Cabinet also addressed the recently announced Digital Cooperation Organization, which sees Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan participating in the initiative.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation across all innovation-driven areas and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.
The ministers also reviewed efforts to uproot corruption in the Kingdom, highlighting an agreement co-signed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to carry out the Riyadh Initiative, aiming at consolidating international cooperation among law-enforcing agencies relating to fighting corruption.
At the session, which was chaired virtually by King Salman because of the pandemic, the Kingdom reiterated its denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Nigeria. The attack, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, left over 40 people dead over the weekend.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stand along the side of Nigeria against such heinous acts which target lives of the innocents and destabilize security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The government also authorized the interior minister to sign a MoU with the UK’s Home Office on cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection.
The Cabinet also authorized the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Commission to hold public auctions for the frequency spectrum for commercial purposes.
The ministers also approved the Juvenile Law and the Chambers of Commerce Law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet denounces Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum facility
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet condemns Houthi attacks and terror incidents

Latest updates

REVIEW: Effortless English Class: The Bentley Flying Spur 2020
Cabinet reaffirms Saudi commitment to Yemen security, development
Saudi ‘virus busters’ on fast track to global success 
VOX Cinemas quenching Saudi Arabia’s post-pandemic film thirst
Yemenis suffer as UN bodies cut aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.