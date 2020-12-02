You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day
The UAE Embassy staff stands for a minute of silent prayer in honor of of those who lost their lives in defense of the homeland. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrated Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the patriotism, loyalty and sacrifices of those who lost their lives in defense of the homeland, both within its borders and abroad.
A statement released by the embassy praised “the supreme sacrifices of the righteous martyrs in defense of the homeland.”
“The homeland is proud of them and proud of the mothers of the good martyrs,” it added.
Embassy staff participated in the ceremony, held on Nov. 30 of each year, standing in their offices for a minute of silent prayer in honor of the nation’s martyrs. The embassy broadcast a video of the ceremony on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The state embassy in Riyadh has been holding all its events in full compliance with the directives, protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health with regard to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Religious leaders denounce extremism in Europe

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), in collaboration with the European Council of Religious Leaders, organized a virtual dialogue seminar under the theme “The Contributions of Religious Leaders in Tackling Violent Extremism and Promoting Social Cohesion in Europe: Fight and Response.”
The seminar was part of a series of initiatives by KAICIID to promote social cohesion in Europe following recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria. 
KAICIID’s secretary-general, Faisal bin Muaammar, said that terrorists’ behavior stemmed from a false and misleading understanding of their religion. “They chose the language of violence, leaving behind all peaceful alternatives,” he said.

Bin Muaammar highighted the effects social media platforms have in fueling violence and hatred after similar attacks in recent years.
“The responses and counter-responses from followers of religions and cultures in Europe and the world at large fuel controversy, hate speech and crimes according to research and studies adopted in this regard,” he said.
“The abuse of religion on one hand, and the targeting of societal components, religion, race and culture, on the other hand, have become an exciting feature of some societies. Last week, there was an attack on a rabbi on a street in Vienna because of his apparent religious identity only. Behind every story like this, there may be hundreds of similar stories out of the spotlight,” he added.
Participants addressed several themes, including the effectiveness of dialogue, and strengthening partnerships between religious leaders and policymakers to prevent extremism and potential violence.
Bin Muammar said that the virtual seminar reflects the center’s attempt to “provide space for reflection, confidence and participation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

