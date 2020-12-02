Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day

RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrated Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the patriotism, loyalty and sacrifices of those who lost their lives in defense of the homeland, both within its borders and abroad.

A statement released by the embassy praised “the supreme sacrifices of the righteous martyrs in defense of the homeland.”

“The homeland is proud of them and proud of the mothers of the good martyrs,” it added.

Embassy staff participated in the ceremony, held on Nov. 30 of each year, standing in their offices for a minute of silent prayer in honor of the nation’s martyrs. The embassy broadcast a video of the ceremony on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The state embassy in Riyadh has been holding all its events in full compliance with the directives, protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health with regard to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.