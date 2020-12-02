You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works

Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works

Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvxg5

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works

Red Sea Film festival presents restored Al-Naamani works
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation will host an exhibition celebrating the work of photographer and cinematographer Safouh Al-Naamani (1926-2016) and a screening program of contemporary Saudi and Arab cinema as part of Misk Art Week 2020, which will take place from Dec. 3–7 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Fine Arts Gallery, Riyadh.
The exhibition, “Safouh Al-Naamani: Preserving Time,” will remain open until Jan. 10 and will present rare photographs and restored archive films dating from the 1950s and 1960s, charting a significant period in Saudi Arabia’s urban and cultural development.
At Misk Art Week 2020, the Red Sea International Film Festival will publicly present the world premiere of the restoration of “The Pilgrimage to Makkah,” Al-Naamani’s remarkable 35-minute color documentary filmed during the 1963 Hajj season.
Throughout Misk Art Week, the festival will present contemporary feature and short films from Saudi Arabia and the Arab world with filmmaker Q&A sessions.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Omar Al-Muqri, who will be engaging filmmakers Abdulmohsen Al-Dhabaan, Hend Al-Fahad and Abdulelah Al-Qurashi in a discussion on whether locally produced films are reflective of regional culture and identity. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day

Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrated Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the patriotism, loyalty and sacrifices of those who lost their lives in defense of the homeland, both within its borders and abroad.
A statement released by the embassy praised “the supreme sacrifices of the righteous martyrs in defense of the homeland.”
“The homeland is proud of them and proud of the mothers of the good martyrs,” it added.
Embassy staff participated in the ceremony, held on Nov. 30 of each year, standing in their offices for a minute of silent prayer in honor of the nation’s martyrs. The embassy broadcast a video of the ceremony on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The state embassy in Riyadh has been holding all its events in full compliance with the directives, protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Saudi Ministry of Health with regard to the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: A cultural concert marks strong Saudi-China diplomatic ties
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: A cultural concert marks strong Saudi-China diplomatic ties
DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: UAE Embassy in Riyadh celebrates Martyrs’ Day
Fraud, corruption tackled during COVID-19: Saudi Central Bank
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector
Religious leaders denounce extremism in Europe

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.