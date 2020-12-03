You are here

7 things to watch on Tadawul today

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Saudi equities extended their losses on Wednesday, with benchmark Tadawul All Share Index slipping 0.3 percent, or 28 points. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

Argaam

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday
Updated 03 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

• The Capital Market Authority (CMA) set Dec. 2, 2020, as the beginning of the lock-up period for board members and senior executives of all Tadawul-listed companies, whose fiscal year ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

• Electrical Industries Co. finalized the procedures required to liquidate the associate, CG Power solutions of Saudi Arabia Co. (CG PSSA).

• Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.’s (Amiantit) shareholders approved a 41.95 percent capital cut to SAR 200 million ($53.33 million) from SAR 344.52 million through the cancellation of 14.45 million shares to offset 96.61 percent of accumulated losses.

• The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co.’s (MEDGULF) board of directors appointed Raad Bin Ghaith Al-Barakati, a non-executive board member, as vice chairman of the board.

• Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co.'s shareholders approved, on Dec. 1, forming the audit committee for the upcoming three-year term, ending on July 19, 2023.

• Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund’s board of directors approved to appoint a Zakat advisor to initiate the procedures of registering the fund with the General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT).

• Brent crude on Thursday gained 6 cents to reach $48.31 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 4 cents to reach $45.32/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: equities Markets Saudi Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

Walmart's Flipkart to spin off digital payments business

Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business
  • Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder
  • India’s digital payments market expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Walmart-controlled Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Thursday it was partially spinning off PhonePe to widen the digital payments platform’s access to capital to fuel its growth.
PhonePe, which competes with Alibaba-backed home-grown payments pioneer Paytm and Google Pay, will raise $700 million in primary capital, Bengaluru-based Flipkart said in a statement.
The money will be raised from existing Flipkart investors led by Walmart, giving PhonePe a valuation of $5.5 billion including the fundraising, the statement said.
Flipkart will continue to be PhonePe’s majority shareholder, it added.
“We are really excited to have access to dedicated long-term capital to further our ambitions in the financial services distribution sector as well as creating large innovative growth platforms for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises,” PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said.
PhonePe is eyeing profitability by 2022 and a public listing the following year, Nigam has previously said.
The fintech firm has more than 100 million monthly active users which helped it clock nearly one billion digital payment transactions in October.
India’s digital payments market, expected to more than double in size to $135 billion in 2023 from 2019 levels, has also attracted the likes of Amazon.com and Facebook, which have come up with their own systems to woo users.
That rapid growth in fintech has driven India’s flagship payments processor, the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), to cap the share of digital transactions some companies can account for.
The NPCI’s move, announced last month, is expected to hinder the growth of payments services offered by Facebook, Google and PhonePe, while boosting the likes of Reliance’s Jio Payments Bank and Paytm, which have niche bank licenses.

Topics: ecommerce India Walmart Flipkart

