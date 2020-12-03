Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi International Airshow postponed due to COVID-19

DUBAI: The 2021 edition of the Saudi International Airshow has been postponed in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The Saudi Aviation Club said the cancellation was necessary to prioritize the safety of participants and visitors of the event, which was initially set to happen early next year at the Al-Thamima Airport in Riyadh.

The Club said it had received confirmation of attendance from over 500 local and international exhibitors, but there were organizations who had reservations about the event because of the virus.

More than 20,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the airshow, with 267 local and international companies present.