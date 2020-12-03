DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Hessa bin Faisal bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
https://arab.news/vujfy
Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
- The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Hessa bin Faisal bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.