You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vujfy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
  • The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Hessa bin Faisal bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to issue executive regulations on labor reform initiative soon: ministry official
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company

Saudi International Airshow postponed due to COVID-19

Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi International Airshow postponed due to COVID-19

Saudi International Airshow postponed due to COVID-19
  • The Club said it had received confirmation of attendance from over 500 local and international exhibitors
Updated 03 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2021 edition of the Saudi International Airshow has been postponed in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The Saudi Aviation Club said the cancellation was necessary to prioritize the safety of participants and visitors of the event, which was initially set to happen early next year at the Al-Thamima Airport in Riyadh.

The Club said it had received confirmation of attendance from over 500 local and international exhibitors, but there were organizations who had reservations about the event because of the virus.

More than 20,000 people attended the 2019 edition of the airshow, with 267 local and international companies present.

Topics: Saudi International Airshow

Related

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
Special ‘Life-changing’ Harakia scheme empowering Saudis with disabilities
Saudi Arabia
‘Life-changing’ Harakia scheme empowering Saudis with disabilities

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
Walmart’s Flipkart to spin off digital payments business
Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation’s children
Unforgiving statistics show Arab football associations must exercise more patience with national team coaches
Saudi mining sector undergoing major changes to make it third pillar of industry, says minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.