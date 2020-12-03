Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 230 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 78 were recorded in Riyadh, 42 in Makkah, 29 in the Eastern Province, 20 in Madinah, 6 in Najran and 3 in Jazan.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 347,881 after 368 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 5,930 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.