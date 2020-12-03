You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 230 new infections on Thursday. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 347,881
  • A total of 5,930 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 230 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 78 were recorded in Riyadh, 42 in Makkah, 29 in the Eastern Province, 20 in Madinah, 6 in Najran and 3 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 347,881 after 368 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,930 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Hessa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud
  • The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Hessa bin Faisal bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The funeral prayers will be held on Thursday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

